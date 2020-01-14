Global GRAB Technologies Acquires CatsClaw Americas, LLC

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a leader in designing, engineering, manufacturing and installing crash rated vehicle barrier systems, including energy absorbing less-than-lethal technology and perimeter security solutions announces that it recently acquired CatsClaw Americas, LLC., www.catsclawamericas.com a leading manufacturer and provider of mobile, permanent in-ground and tactical vehicle tire shredding products for facility vehicle entrance gates, border crossings, military operations and temporary vehicle checkpoints.

"The acquisition of CatsClaw is an exciting expansion of Global GRAB's Less-than-Lethal product & technology portfolio for customers worldwide who seek ways to immobilize a vehicle in a safe and cost-effective manner, or to integrate CatsClaw into their current or future vehicle barrier and perimeter security solution," said Brian Cooper, President and Chief Operating Officer.

CatsClaw's sales, installation, manufacturing, service and support will be based out of Global GRAB's headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Global GRAB Technologies (fka FutureNet Security Solutions)

Global GRAB's Vehicle Barrier and Perimeter Security innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agency facilities, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, professional league sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and Internationally.

Award-Winning Innovation: The GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) which is the world's first energy absorbing, M50 certified, non-hydraulic net vehicle barrier was awarded the GSN Homeland Security Award for "Best Crash Barrier" in 2009. In October of 2019, Global GRAB Technologies was recognized as one of the BEST 50 Companies to Watch.

Unique Differentiation & Value: Global GRAB's portfolio of products and technologies are differentiated by the depth and breadth of its engineering, manufacturing and professional services capabilities. The company is a true "turnkey solution" provider with years of proven and successful experience in site analysis, engineering, manufacturing, construction, installation, project management, training, maintenance, support and most importantly customer success.

Meeting Your Most Challenging & Stringent Security Requirements: Global GRAB's continuing commitment to investments in the R&D of products and technologies is designed to meet the most challenging and stringent security requirements now and in the future. Global GRAB stands ready to provide its years of experience to ensure we understand, meet and exceed our customer's security goals and requirements.

For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at pbazzano@grabglobal.com.

