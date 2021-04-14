Global GRAB Technologies Announce Commercial & Defense Sector 1st Quarter WINS with a Key Government Data Center, the U.S. Military and State Law Enforcement

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a leader in designing, engineering, fabricating, manufacturing, and installing crash rated vehicle barrier systems, including its energy absorbing, less-than-lethal products and perimeter security systems for defense, government agencies and commercial customers announces first quarter WINS for 2021.

Global GRAB is proud to announce that during the first quarter of 2021 a multitude of contracts and purchase orders were received for its award-winning, less-than-lethal GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier), the ASTM M50 crash rated SW1200 Post & Cable, Access Control Canopies, portable Star Barriers and to provide Civil Construction in support of an innovative government technology project.

During January, February and March, Global GRAB secured business to support a Key Government Data center, a variety of U.S. Military projects, a State Law Enforcement Agency and a large Commercial Sector client.

"We are pleased with the close collaboration of our partners and end-user customers who recognize and trust Global GRAB's capabilities and value in delivering best-in-class perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation products, services and civil construction capabilities" said Brian Cooper, President and Chief Operating Officer.

About Global GRAB Technologies

Global GRAB's Vehicle Barrier, Perimeter Security & Hostile Vehicle Mitigation innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agencies, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and Internationally.

The company's portfolio of less-than-lethal products and technologies are differentiated by the depth and breadth of its engineering, fabrication, manufacturing, and professional services capabilities. Global GRAB is a true "turnkey solution" provider with years of proven and successful performance in civil construction, project management, and providing design and engineering capabilities to its customers.

In July of 2020, Global GRAB received SAFETY ACT Designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In December of 2020, Global GRAB was recognized by the CIO Bulletin as one of the "30 Great Places to Work." The GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) which is the world's first energy absorbing, ASTM M50 crash rated, less-than-lethal net vehicle barrier was awarded the GSN Homeland Security Award for "Best Crash Barrier" in 2009.

For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at [email protected]

SOURCE Global GRAB Technologies

