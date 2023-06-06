Global GRAB Technologies Announce the Award of Nine (9) GRAB 300 Less-than-Lethal Active Vehicle Barrier Systems by a Major North American International Airport

News provided by

Global GRAB Technologies

06 Jun, 2023, 10:36 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a global leader in designing, engineering, fabricating, manufacturing, and installing crash rated vehicle barriers and hostile vehicle mitigation systems, including its patented energy absorbing, less-than-lethal GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) system announce a major award.

In May of 2023, Global GRAB Technologies received a multi-million contract to deliver nine (9) of its award-winning GRAB 300 "less-than-lethal" active vehicle barrier systems to a major North American international airport.  According to Global GRAB, this specific airport has asked not to be named for security reasons. 

"Global GRAB is honored to provide another major international airport the GRAB 300 system which provides best-in-class aviation security and hostile vehicle mitigation capabilities and value" said Brian Cooper, President and Chief Operating Officer.  "Approximately 700 GRAB systems have been deployed globally."

Mark Horne, Executive Chairman of Global GRAB, said "airport design and security experts understand the importance of utilizing a proven "less-than-lethal" capability in their aviation security plans to deter and mitigate the potential for serious injury or death when an attempted security breach occurs." 

For more information on Global GRAB's products and technologies related to aviation visit:  www.aviation.grabglobal.com

Global GRAB's hostile vehicle mitigation and perimeter security innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agencies, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, sport venues and other mission critical sites throughout the United States and internationally.

The company's portfolio of less-than-lethal products and technologies are differentiated by the depth and breadth of its design, engineering, fabrication, manufacturing, and professional services capabilities.  Global GRAB is a true "turnkey solution" provider with years of proven and successful performance in civil construction, project management, and providing design and engineering capabilities to its customers.

For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at [email protected] 

SOURCE Global GRAB Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.