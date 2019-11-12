Global GRAB Technologies Announces Defense & Commercial Sector 3rd Quarter WINS with the US Military and a World-Renowned Entertainment Venue

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a leader in designing, engineering, manufacturing and installing crash rated vehicle barrier systems, including energy absorbing less-than-lethal technology and perimeter security systems for defense, government agencies and commercial customers announces new customer WINS in July, August and September of 2019.

Global GRAB is proud to announce in July it secured an order to furnish and install its SW1120 Passive Barrier Post & Cable System at a world-renowned entertainment venue in Central Florida.

In August, Global GRAB secured an order from an U.S. Military facility to furnish and install the GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) vehicle barrier system with engineered custom heat trace. An additional order was received for the ODDS Over-Speed & Wrong-Way Detection System at two gate locations.

During September, Global GRAB received an order to furnish and install multiple GRAB 300 vehicle barrier systems, and over 1,000 feet of Global GRAB's SW1200 passive barrier and post system for an U.S. Military facility.

"Our dedicated and highly experienced Team at Global GRAB Technologies is proud to support customers in achieving their security goals and requirements by protecting their most valuable assets, people and facilities" said Brian Cooper, President & Chief Operating Officer.

About Global GRAB Technologies (fka FutureNet Security Solutions)

Global GRAB's Vehicle Barrier and Perimeter Security innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agencies, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and Internationally.

The company's portfolio of less-than-lethal products and technologies are differentiated by the depth and breadth of its engineering, manufacturing and professional services capabilities. Global GRAB is a true "turnkey solution" provider with years of proven and successful experience in site analysis, engineering, manufacturing, construction, installation, project management, training, maintenance, support and most importantly customer success.

In October of 2019, The Silicon Review recognized Global GRAB as one of the Top 50 Companies to Watch. The GRAB 300 (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) which is the world's first energy absorbing, M50 certified, non-hydraulic net vehicle barrier was awarded the GSN Homeland Security Award for "Best Crash Barrier" in 2009.

For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at pbazzano@grabglobal.com

