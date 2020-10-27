Global GRAB Technologies Launches E-Commerce Site to Improve the Customer Experience

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a world leader in designing, engineering, manufacturing and installing crash rated vehicle barrier systems and perimeter security solutions announced today that it has launched an E-Commerce site for customers.

According to Brian Cooper, Global GRAB's President and COO, "The primary goal of the investment, design and launch of the E-Commerce site https://grabglobal.com/shop/ is to improve the customer experience and the ease and value of working with Global GRAB particularly after the sale." The E-Commerce site allows a customer to procure parts and some of Global GRAB's mobile barrier product offerings via credit card.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Global GRAB Technologies was recognized in October of 2019 by The Silicon Review as one of the "Best 50 Companies to Watch." During 2019, Security Enterprise magazine designated Global GRAB as a "TOP Ten Physical Security Solutions Provider."

Global GRAB's award-winning GRAB 300 which is a less-than-lethal, ASTM M50 crash rated Net-Vehicle Barrier www.grabglobal.com/product/grab-300/, has been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agencies, airports, port authorities, data centers, petrochemical, financial institutions, entertainment & sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and globally.

In July of 2020, Global GRAB received the prestigious U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY ACT Designation for its ASTM M50 crash-rated GRAB (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) 300 and 400, the SW1200 Post & Cable and its SW1900 Wedge Barrier.

Learn more about Global GRAB's end-to-end solutions, turnkey capabilities and value at www.grabglobal.com

For customer inquiries or more information about Global GRAB's E-Commerce Site please contact Chris Johnson, Service Manager at [email protected]

For media inquiries contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at [email protected]

