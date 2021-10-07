Global GRAB Technologies Showcases the GRAB 350 System for Border Security Leaders at the World Border Security Congress in Athens

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a world leader in designing, engineering, manufacturing and installing Less-than-Lethal, crash rated, active vehicle barrier systems and perimeter security solutions announced today it is showcasing the GRAB 350 Less-than-Lethal Active Vehicle Barrier System for Border Checkpoints, Land Border Port of Entries and other key Government Infrastructure at the World Border Security Congress in Athens, Greece.

Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, stated, "the GRAB 350 System is comprised of Global GRAB's award-winning, Less-than-Lethal GRAB (Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier) 300, Global GRAB's integrated CATSCLAW In-Ground tire shredding solution, along with system controls, signs and signals. The GRAB 350 system can be used at both manned and unmanned Border Checkpoints and Land Border Port of Entries to stop vehicles that attempt to speed-through a Border Checkpoint, Land Border Port of Entry or any access control point."

The GRAB 300 is an ASTM M50 crash rated net vehicle barrier system with over 650 installations for government and corporate sector clients in the United States and globally. The GRAB 300 has received the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY ACT Designation. The CATSCLAW In-Ground Tire Shredding System is used by government clients in the United States.

According to Brian Cooper, Global GRAB's President/COO, "the primary capability and value of the GRAB 350 Less-than-Lethal System is to help border security agencies around the world stop both an intentional and unintentional vehicle threat within the perimeter of a Border Checkpoint or Land Border Port of Entry, so the risk is immediately contained without causing injury or death to the vehicle occupants or others."

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, USA, Global GRAB is world leader in Less-than-Lethal hostile vehicle mitigation and perimeter security providing turnkey and end-to-end solutions to some of the busiest U.S. international airports, border security, defense/military, intelligence agencies and corporate clients globally.

Learn more about Global GRAB's end-to-end solutions, turnkey capabilities and value at www.grabglobal.com

For media inquiries contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at [email protected]

SOURCE Global GRAB Technologies

Related Links

https://grabglobal.com

