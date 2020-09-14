Global Grand Rounds Reports: Statins, ACE Inhibitors & Angiotensin Receptor Blockers to Treat COVID-19 Inflammation

Three Yale Medical School alumni, Drs. James K. Gude, John Barchilon and David S. Fedson, will be presenting research that shows how commonly prescribed, low cost medications for high blood pressure and high cholesterol -- known as ARBs, statins and ACE inhibitors --reduce the severity of Covid-19 infection and make it so much milder that in one study of hospitalized patients death rates dropped from 9.8% to 3.7%.

Other studies closely support those findings. Their research and reports are taken from 6 Belgian, 2 UK hospitals, Yale's Center for Outcomes Research and Evalua-tion and the New York Hospital-Cornell/Columbia Presbyterian hospitals as well as multiple other institutions. And while vaccines and antivirals are the "perfect cure," they take a long time for broad distribution. The physicians present a very good treatment we should be using now until vaccines and antivirals become widely available. They will discuss how we got there, why so little attention has been paid to such encouraging results, and specifically how to treat high risk Covid-19 patients.

Host:

James K. Gude, MD , postgrad training at Stanford Univ. Hospital, Pulmonologist, Critical Care Specialist, clinical Professor of Medicine, UCSF Medical School, a founder of Global OffsiteCare.org, the 501c3 non-profit telemedicine resource for underserved communities which is based in Petaluma, California, will be moderator/host for their Wednesday mornings Global Grand Rounds on 16 September 2020. They have practicing physician viewers on all 4 continents.

Presenters are:

John Barchilon, MD , postgrad training at Yale, surgery at the New York Hospital Cornell, Yale fellowship in immunopathology; prior ER Physician and now Urgent Care Specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California speaking from Thousand Oaks, California – NB: Dr. Barchilon is acting on his own behalf and is not representing Kaiser Permanente at this time.

David Fedson, MD , postgrad training at Univ. of Chicago Hospitals in medicine, formerly Professor of Medicine, Univ. of Chicago, then Univ. of Virginia Medical School, speaking from Sergy Haut, France

LINK TO 14 REFERENCES: https://globaloffsitecare.box.com/v/goodnewsaboutcovid19

