Global Granite Market Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Sep, 2023, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Granite Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global granite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028, driven by the increasing demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing construction materials.

Granite, an igneous rock known for its strength and varied aesthetic appeal, finds applications in construction, architecture, and monument-making due to its durability and resistance to abrasion, weathering, and chemicals.

Consumer preference for luxury and aesthetically pleasing materials in construction is boosting the market, with granite's incorporation in residential and commercial constructions on the rise. The expanding applications of granite across various industries, including construction, architecture, and monument-making, contribute to its market growth.

Technological advancements in quarrying and processing have made granite more accessible and affordable, thanks to innovations such as wire saws and CNC machining. Additionally, granite has gained popularity as an eco-friendly option in the construction industry due to its sustainability and natural attributes, aligning with green building practices and biophilic design trends.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on product, application, and region.

Market Breakup by Product

  • Granite Slabs
  • Granite Tiles
  • Others

Market Breakup by Application

  • Kitchen Countertops
  • Flooring
  • Stair Treads
  • Monuments
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global granite market include Marcolini Marmi S.p.A, Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A., George Home Group Inc., Arizona Tile, L.L.C., AbleGroup Berhad, LandFord Stone Ltd., AG Marble & Granite, Temmer Marble, Amarestone, MDY, and others. These companies are actively involved in plant turnarounds, capacity expansions, investments, and acquisitions to drive market growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me98wo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market Set to Grow at a Rapid CAGR of 19.80% from 2023 to 2031

Global Hospital Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2023-2031, Driven by Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.