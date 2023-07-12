Global Grape Seed Extract Market Expected to Reach $230 Million by 2028: Driven by Growing Demand for Functional Ingredients and Health Supplements

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Grape Seed Extract Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Grape Seed Extract Market, valued at approximately US$100 million in 2017, is projected to reach a market size of ~US$230 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

The increasing demand for grape seed extract as a functional ingredient that promotes immune system improvement, weight loss, and cellulite reduction is expected to drive significant market expansion.

Grape seed extract, derived from extracting, drying, and crushing grape seeds, is rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins, phenolic acids, and flavonoids.

The extract offers various health benefits and exhibits antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial activities. It contains essential nutrients like linoleic acid, resveratrol, vitamin E, and vitamin P (bioflavonoids).

The market growth of grape seed extract is driven by the rising demand for functional ingredients that support overall health and wellness. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural products that can boost the immune system, aid in weight management, and help reduce cellulite.

Furthermore, grape seed extracts are being recommended for the treatment of various conditions, including candidiasis, throat infections, earaches, and diarrhea, further contributing to market growth.

The prevention of coronary heart disease (CHD), which causes a significant number of deaths annually, has led dietary supplement manufacturers to incorporate grape seed extracts into health supplements. The potential to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular diseases has led to increased utilization of grape seed extracts in the production of dietary supplements.

However, the market growth of grape seed extract may face challenges due to potential allergic reactions and health concerns associated with excessive use of the product. Additionally, the high cost of grape seed extract could hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for health supplements and raised awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Grape seed extract, with its potential health benefits, gained popularity during the pandemic. In October 2021, Xclear Inc. released positive clinical trial results for its COVID-19 nasal spray, which includes grape seed extract and xylitol, further boosting the popularity of grape seed extract.

Scope of the Report:

The Grape Seed Extract Market is segmented by:

Product Type (Powder, Liquid, and Gel)

Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Nutritional Supplement, Pharmaceutical, and Others)

Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA)

Major Players Mentioned:

Polyphenolics

Nexira

Naturex

Botanic

Indena S.P.A

Hunan NutraMax Inc

NetQem

PipingRock Health Products

Jianhe Biotech Co., Ltd

Bhooratna agri processors

Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

Midas Pharma GmbH

Fancy India Corp

Phyto Life sciences Ltd

Natac

