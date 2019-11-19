Global Graph Database Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for the graph database is predicted to witness growth at a CAGR of 21.70% during the projected period. The increasing use of graph databases as support for online marketing, and the growing demand for graph databases from various sectors, are among the important factors estimated to propel the market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827736/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

With regard to transportation & logistics, the graph database aids the users in searching, storing, and query complex interconnected content from the assessment of product stock levels and the calculations of the time taken for travel.The transportation & logistics domain is incorporating graph databases at a rapid pace.



The graph database solutions find its utilization in pharmaceutical, retail, oil & gas, financial services, etc.The graph database finds major implementation in large enterprises.



The graph database incurs high setup costs and queries cost, which is hindering the growth of the market. However, there are ample growth opportunities for the graph database in the global market, due to the varied applications of big data like healthcare, government, retail, etc.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global graph database market is assessed through market regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The region of Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR by the end of the forecasted period.



The North American region had the largest market share as of 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The increasing demands benefit the market growth of the graph database across the world. Some of the eminent companies in the global market include, Neo4j Inc., Orient Db (Acquired by Calliduscloud), Microsoft Inc., Datastax, Inc., Mongodb Inc., etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ORACLE CORPORATION

2. TERADATA CORPORATION (TDC)

3. NEO4J INC.

4. ORIENT DB (ACQUIRED BY CALLIDUSCLOUD)

5. DATASTAX, INC.

6. MongoDB INC.

7. MICROSOFT INC.

8. OBJECTIVITY INC.

9. FRANZ INC

10. STARDOG UNION INC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827736/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

