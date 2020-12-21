Global Graphene and 2D Materials Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene. Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).



The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.



Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The Global Market for Graphene 2020-2030 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2030 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of 286 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the graphene market, by end user industry.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Overview Of Graphene



3 Graphene Production



4 Regulations



5 Graphene Patents And Publications



6 Graphene Production



7 Graphene Pricing



8 Graphene in 3D Printing



9 Graphene in Adhesives



10 Graphene in Automotive



11 Graphene in Batteries



12 Graphene in Composites



13 Graphene in Conductive Inks



14 Graphene in Construction Materials



15 Graphene in Electronics



16 Graphene in Filtration



17 Graphene in Fuel Cells



18 Graphene in Life Sciences And Medicine



19 Graphene in Lighting



20 Graphene in Lubricants



21 Graphene in Oil And Gas



22 Graphene in Paints And Coatings



23 Graphene in Photonics



24 Graphene in Photovoltaics



25 Graphene in Rubber And Tires



26 Graphene in Sensors



27 Graphene in Smart Textiles And Apparel



28 Graphene in Supercapacitors



29 Graphene Producer Assessment



30 Graphene Company Profiles-Producers And Product Developers



31 Applications Analysis



32 Graphene Ex-Producers And Product Developers



33 Other 2-D Materials



34 Research Methodology



35 References



Companies Mentioned



Archer Materials

Directa Plus

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

GrapheneCA

Haydale Graphene

HP1 Technologies Ltd

Paragraf

SafeLi LLC

Saint Jean Carbon

Talga Resources

Versarien

ZEN Graphene Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckh8ds



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

