Global Graphene and 2D Materials Market Report 2021
Jan 22, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene.
The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.
Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.
Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).
The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 contains:
- Market assessment of other 2D materials.
- Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.
- Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.
- In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.
- Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.
- Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.
- In-depth profiles of 286 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets.
- List of ex-graphene producers.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.
- Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on graphene market, by end user industry.
- Market overview of industry developments in 2020.
- Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Why graphene?
1.1.1 Exceptional properties
1.1.2 Commercial opportunities
1.1.3 Collaboration key?
1.2 The market in 2019
1.3 The market in 2020
1.4 The market in 2021
1.5 Future global market outlook
1.6 Graphene producers and production capacities
1.7 Global graphene demand, 2018-2030, tons
1.7.1 Market segmentation, historical and forecast to 2030
1.8 Graphene market by region
1.9 List of commercialized graphene products
1.10 Graphene investments
1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
1.12 Graphene market challenges
1.13 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic
2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE
2.1 History
2.2 Types of graphene
2.3 Properties
3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
3.1 Composition
3.2 Comparison to quantum dots
3.3 Properties
3.4 Synthesis
3.4.1 Top-down method
3.4.2 Bottom-up method
3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods
3.5 Applications
3.6 Markets
3.6.1 Electronics and photonics
3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion
3.6.3 Sensors
3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences
3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting
3.7 Challenges
3.8 Technology readiness level (TRL)
3.9 Production of graphene quantum dots
3.9.1 Current and projected revenues
3.9.2 Pricing
4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
4.1 Quality
4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods
5 REGULATIONS
5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation
5.2 Workplace exposure
6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS
7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
7.1 Commercial production capacities
7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities
7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities
7.4 CVD graphene film
7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges
8 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN
9 SWOT ANALYSIS
10 GRAPHENE PRICING
10.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene
10.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing
10.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing
10.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing
10.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
10.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing
10.7 Graphene ink
11 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE
11.1 3D Printing
11.2 Adhesives
11.3 Automotive
11.4 Batteries
11.5 Composites
11.6 Conductive Inks
11.7 Construction Materials
11.8 Electronics
11.9 Filtration
11.10 Fuel Cells
11.11 Life Sciences And Medicine
11.12 Lighting
11.13 Lubricants
11.14 Oil And Gas
11.15 Paints And Coatings
11.16 Photonics
11.17 Photovoltaics
11.18 Rubber And Tires
11.19 Sensors
11.20 Smart Textiles And Apparel
11.21 Supercapacitors
12 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT
12.1 Types of graphene produced, by producer
12.2 Markets targeted, by producer
12.3 Graphene product developers target markets
12.4 Assessment of key players globally
13 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS
14 APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS
15 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS
16 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS
16.1 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (Bnnt)
16.2 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride (Bnns)
16.3 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmdcs)
16.4 Borophene
16.5 Phosphorene
16.6 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (G-C3N4)
16.7 Germanene
16.8 Graphdiyne
16.9 Graphane
16.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)
16.11 Silicene
16.12 Stanene/Tinene
16.13 Tungsten Diselenide
16.14 Antimonene
16.15 Diamene
16.16 Indium Selenide
16.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Materials
- Directa Plus
- Global Graphene Group
- Graphenea
- GrapheneCA
- Haydale Graphene
- HP1 Technologies Ltd
- Paragraf
- SafeLi LLC
- Saint Jean Carbon
- Talga Resources
- Versarien
- ZEN Graphene Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5e1tli
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets