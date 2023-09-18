Global Graphene Composites Industry Research Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over 30% from 2022-2028 - Increasing Utilization in the Aviation and Aeronautical Sectors - Taking the Market to New Heights

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Sep, 2023, 13:30 ET

The "Graphene Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global graphene composites market has experienced substantial growth, with a market size reaching US$ 21.0 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, experts anticipate continued expansion, projecting the market to reach US$ 102.0 Billion by 2028, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.14% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Graphene composites offer a plethora of advantages, including dimensional stability at high temperatures, enhanced thermal and electrical conductivity, lightweight properties, and improved resistance to UV radiation and fire. Consequently, these composites have found widespread adoption across diverse sectors, including aerospace, defense, construction, automotive, and energy storage and generation.

The increasing utilization of graphene composites in the aviation and aeronautical sectors, aimed at developing fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft structures, stands as a primary driver of global market growth. Additionally, heightened awareness among consumers regarding the exceptional electrical conductivity of graphene composites, enabling the creation of efficient de-icing systems for aircraft, further fuels market expansion.

Graphene composites are instrumental in producing smart aerospace structures that exhibit low moisture absorption and exceptional damage resistance. Furthermore, the growing applications of graphene composites in energy storage systems, electrochemical sensors, and semiconductors, owing to their superior thermal conductivity, enhanced durability, and robust mechanical stiffness, contribute to increased product demand.

The surging popularity of electric vehicles has also led to the utilization of graphene composites, aiming to enhance energy capacity and reduce the overall weight of rechargeable batteries. Moreover, the substantial growth witnessed in the consumer electronics sector, coupled with the increasing penetration of wearable devices, positively impacts the demand for graphene composites.

In the forthcoming years, the expanding use of graphene composites in the biotechnology sector, particularly for cellular imaging, drug delivery, and cancer treatment, is expected to further boost the global market's growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global graphene composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global graphene composites market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global graphene composites market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players 

  • AdNano Technologies Pvt Ltd.
  • Applied Graphene Materials plc
  • BGT Materials Limited
  • First Graphene Limited
  • G6 Materials Corp.
  • GC Technologies Ltd.
  • Graphene One LLC
  • Graphmatech AB
  • Haydale Graphene Industries plc
  • NanoXplore Inc.
  • The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd
  • XG Sciences Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Polymer Based
  • Metal Based
  • Ceramic Based
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Sport and Wearable Goods
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Energy Storage and Generation
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzpzry

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood
Senior Manager
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Satellite Transponder Industry Research Report 2023: A $29.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Global MEMS Gyroscope Industry Report 2023: Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.