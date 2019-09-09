Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Market By Composite Type (Graphene-enhanced Polymer Composites, Graphene-enhanced Ceramic Composites & Graphene-enhanced Metal Composites), By Graphene Type (Graphene Oxide & Graphene Nanoplatelets), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813156/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global graphene-enhanced composites market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2019-2024.Notably, graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice.

Graphene can be added to metals, polymers and ceramics to create composites that are conductive and resistant to heat and pressure.

Usage of graphene in enhanced composites is increasing owing to its properties to enhance the conductivity and strength of bulk materials and help create composites with superior qualities.It is mostly added with various polymers for superior lightweight materials.

However, Graphene can also be added to metals and ceramics to create composites that are conductive and resistant to heat and pressure.The market of graphene in enhanced composites has been segmented into composite type, graphene type, application and region.



Based on composite type, the market has been segmented into graphene-enhanced polymer composites, graphene-enhanced ceramic composites and graphene-enhanced metal composites.Markedly, graphene-enhanced polymer composites are majorly used across several applications such as polymers facilitate simple fabrication process with graphene, as compared to the other types.



Additionally, polymer requires graphene in smaller amounts, compared to both metal and ceramic.

Based on graphene type, the market is categorized into graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets.Lastly, based on application, global graphene enhanced composites market is segmented into automotive industry, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, sports & leisure, building & construction and others.



Among these, aerospace & defense segment leads global graphene-enhanced composites market, since the segment is effectively exploiting graphene-enhanced composites for both military and civil aircraft. The use of graphene in enhanced composites in aircraft has led to improvement in the aircraft efficiency, reduction in fuel consumption and development of aircraft with less carbon emissions.

Regionally, global graphene-enhanced composites market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Europe accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2018.



Europe is one of the largest graphene material manufacturers and suppliers and is home to a state-of-the-art process of innovation for graphene-enhanced composites.The governments of several countries in Europe are highly supportive of the potential steps taken by the major players towards advancement of graphene-enhanced composites.



Furthermore, governments are funding numerous research initiatives for the commercialization of graphene. Apart from the government funding, major players in Europe are also increasing their R&D investment to promote an early commercialization of graphene-based products.

Some of the key players operating in global graphene-enhanced composites market include, XG Sciences ,Applied Graphene Materials Plc, Global Graphene Group, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Graphene Composites Ltd., Graphene NanoChem Plc, Graphenano, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, NanoXplore Inc., The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd., First Graphene Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global graphene-enhanced composites market size.

• To forecast global graphene-enhanced composites market based on composite type, graphene type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global graphene-enhanced composites market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global graphene-enhanced composites market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for graphene-enhanced composites market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of graphene-enhanced composites.



Some of the leading players in global graphene-enhanced composites market are Applied Graphene Materials Plc, Global Graphene Group, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Graphene Composites Ltd., Graphene NanoChem Plc, Graphenano, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, NanoXplore Inc., The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd., First Graphene Ltd., among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global graphene-enhanced composites market.

The analyst calculated global graphene-enhanced composites market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Graphene-enhanced composites manufacturers and suppliers

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to graphene-enhanced composites

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global graphene-enhanced composites market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Market, By Composite Type:

o Graphene-enhanced Polymer Composites

o Graphene-enhanced Ceramic Composites

o Graphene-enhanced Metal Composites

• Market, By Graphene Type:

o Graphene Oxide

o Graphene Nanoplatelets

• Market, By Application:

o Automotive Industry

o Aerospace & Defense

o Consumer Electronics

o Sports & Leisure

o Building & Construction

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Netherlands

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global graphene-enhanced composites market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813156/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

