Global Graphene Magazine: Graphene and 2D Materials Industry Research, Developments and Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene Magazine" newsletter has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene Magazine is the world's only Graphene and 2D Materials information resource, focusing on Graphene and 2D Materials industry research, development and products.

Each month, Graphene Magazine features include:

  • In-depth articles on markets Graphene and 2D Materials are impacting
  • Government Graphene and 2D Materials policy news worldwide
  • Latest global Graphene and 2D materials regulatory initiatives
  • Current business and commercialization activities in Graphene and 2D Materials
  • Contributions from key industry figures
  • Latest products.

Why Subscribe to Graphene Magazine?

  • Access to the most comprehensive round up of the news, ideas and latest discoveries in Graphene & 2D Materials
  • Delivered monthly to your desktop, tablet or smartphone
  • You'll save on the monthly issue price with a yearly subscription.
  • Discount on selected Future Markets reports.

