Global Graphene Market Forecast 2021-2026

KEY FINDINGS



The global graphene market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 33.81%, over the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The key factors associated with the market growth include, increased investments for research on graphene, the exceptional properties of graphene, the global scaling up of graphite production, and the increased demand from industries such as, paints and coating, as well as energy storage.





MARKET INSIGHTS

Graphene entails the functional unit of graphite, characterized by a layer of sp2 carbons positioned in a hexagonal lattice.It surpasses graphite, its parent material, on numerous grounds.



For instance, although graphite is used for steel reinforcement, the material is brittle compared to graphene, owing to its layered structure. However, graphene is among the strongest materials recorded, and its mechanical performance is extensively higher than diamond and A36 structural steel, as well.

On the other hand, graphene's growing application base, and the massive potential provided by the material, results in numerous research and development investments by global giants.The investments are primarily made to foster the significantly augmenting market.



Besides, graphene is termed as the 'wonder material' because of its ability to replace existing materials across diverse applications, such as, aerospace and defense, electronics and telecommunications, and medical, due to its improved properties.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global graphene market growth is evaluated by assessing Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for graphene, over the forecast period.



The market growth is attributed to the emerging economies, the developing smartphones and electronic market, the presence of cheap labor, and the growing manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific. However, low product awareness is projected to hinder the region's market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market harbors a few large players, with the majority of small-scale enterprises concentrating on a minor fragment of the market.Besides, they only generate around a thousand dollars, annually.



Numerous firms also receive direct and indirect subsidies from the government to facilitate their research process.As a result, the industrial rivalry is anticipated to be high, during the forecast years.



Some of the prominent market players include, NanoXplore, Vorbeck Materials, Graphena Inc, Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Knano Graphene Technology Co Ltd, etc.



