Global Graphene Market Outlook, 2019-2030, Featuring 200+ Company Profiles and Detailed Forecasts for Key Growth Areas, Opportunities & User Demand
Dec 30, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Graphene provides a complete analysis for the market for these exceptional materials, including competition, production, revenues, markets, applications, producers and product developers.
There are over 200 companies globally producing graphene materials or developing products incorporating graphene and this number is growing as OEMs witness the benefits offered by graphene. Recent product launches include graphene-based bicycle and automotive tires, sportswear, concrete, thermal coatings, smartphone batteries, supercapacitors, water filtration membranes and composites. Significant commercial benefits have been achieved by using a small amount of graphene including cost savings, thermal dissipation qualities, lightweight and noise reduction.
Major corporations including Ford (automotive composites) and Huawei (cooling films for smartphones) have integrated graphene into their products. Ford are the first mass-market automotive company to use graphene in an everyday vehicle - the F150 pick-up truck.
Report contents include:
- Commercialized graphene products.
- Graphene Quantum Dots.
- Demand for graphene by market.
- Global production capacities-historical, current and forecast to 2030.
- Market segmentation by graphene type.
- Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- Competitive landscape of graphene among other carbon-based additives (MWCNT, SWCNT, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Black, etc.)
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including tonnage demand by market, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- Market demand in tonnes, USD, CAGR 2018-2030
- In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.
- Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.
- Over 200 company profiles including production, products, target markets.
- Data on addressable markets for graphene (revenues), relevant applications, graphene technology fit and competition from other materials.
- New information on demand by regional market.
- The latest product and investment news.
- Commercial production capacities by company, and by year, for Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets and CVD Graphene in tons and m2
- Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
- Markets targeted, by product developers and end users
- Types of graphene produced, by producer
- Graphene applications by industry, material, and product
Over 200 company profiles including:
- Applied Graphene Materials plc
- Bonbouton
- Carbon Gates Technologies LLC
- Carbon Waters
- Directa Plus plc
- Dotz Nano Ltd.
- First Graphene Ltd
- Grafoid, Inc.
- Graphenall Co., Ltd.
- Graphenea Nanomaterials
- Gratomic, Inc.
- Grolltex, Inc.
- Haydale Limited
- Paragraf Ltd.
- Skeleton Technologies O
- Standard Graphene
- The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
- Versarien plc.
- ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Graphene
4 Graphene Quantum Dots
5 Other 2-D Materials
6 Graphene Production
7 Graphene Market Structure and Routes to Commercialization
8 Regulations and Standards
9 Patents and Publications
10 Graphene Commercial Roadmap
11 End User Market Segment Analysis
12 3D Printing
13 Adhesives
14 Aviation and Aerospace
15 Automotive
16 Paints and Coatings
17 Composites
18 Conductive Films and Wearable Electronics
19 Conductive Inks
20 Graphene Transistors and Integrated Circuits
21 Memory Devices
22 Photonics
23 Batteries
24 Supercapacitors
25 Solar
26 Fuel Cells
27 Lighting
28 Oil and Gas
29 Filtration
30 Life Sciences and Biomedicine
31 Lubricants
32 Rubber and Tires
33 Sensors
34 Smart Textiles and Apparel
35 Construction
36 Graphene Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy4fnw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article