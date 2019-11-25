Global Graphene Market Size is Expected to Reach $151.4 Million and Register a CAGR of 47.7% by 2021 | Market Trends, Growth & Forecast - Valuates Report
Nov 25, 2019, 08:29 ET
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
GLOBAL GRAPHENE MARKET ANALYSIS
Increasing investments to enhance R&D activities and concentrating on increasing production capacity will fuel industry growth over the forecast period. Over the past five to six years, graphene industrial applications have seen higher demands.
"It is projected that the Global Graphene Market will collect $151.4 million and post a 47.7 percent CAGR by 2021."
The global market is segmented into mono-layer & bi-layer graphene, few-layer graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene nanoplatelets based on type. In 2015, the category of graphene nanoplatelets (GNP) accounted for approximately two-thirds of total market sales. The demand for GNP is attributed primarily to its low price and wide application. Monolayer & bilayer graphene and few-layer graphene contributed about one-third of the market share in 2015 and is expected to grow in the forecast period.
TRENDS INFLUENCING GRAPHENE MARKET SHARE
- Raising demand from optoelectronics, and defense electronics systems
- Increasing worldwide demand for the latest smartphones and laptops
- Increasing demand for stronger and more effective defense weapons and lightweight sports equipment
- Numerous manufacturers with strong R&D capabilities
REGION WISE GRAPHENE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
- North America market is the largest in terms of graphene revenue generation and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as well.
- About three-quarters of the graphene produced in the U.S. is used across different universities and institutes for research and development activities.
- During the period 2014-2021, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market. The driving factors of the Asia-Pacific market include the presence of large graphite mines in China, ongoing research into graphene in India, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, and extensive electronic scope.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
The global graphene market is segmented based on product type, application and geography.
GRAPHENE MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Mono-layer & Bi-layer graphene
- Few Layer Graphene
- Graphene Oxide
- Graphene Nano Platelets
- Others
GRAPHENE MARKET BY APPLICATION
- In Energy
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Biomedical and life sciences
- Coatings
- Composites
- Sensors
- Electronics
- Defense
- Others
GRAPHENE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
