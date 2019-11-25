Global Graphene Market Size is Expected to Reach $151.4 Million and Register a CAGR of 47.7% by 2021 | Market Trends, Growth & Forecast - Valuates Report

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

GLOBAL GRAPHENE MARKET ANALYSIS

Increasing investments to enhance R&D activities and concentrating on increasing production capacity will fuel industry growth over the forecast period. Over the past five to six years, graphene industrial applications have seen higher demands.

"It is projected that the Global Graphene Market will collect $151.4 million and post a 47.7 percent CAGR by 2021."

The global market is segmented into mono-layer & bi-layer graphene, few-layer graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene nanoplatelets based on type. In 2015, the category of graphene nanoplatelets (GNP) accounted for approximately two-thirds of total market sales. The demand for GNP is attributed primarily to its low price and wide application. Monolayer & bilayer graphene and few-layer graphene contributed about one-third of the market share in 2015 and is expected to grow in the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/ market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1D44/graphene-market

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-1D44/Graphene_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING GRAPHENE MARKET SHARE

Raising demand from optoelectronics, and defense electronics systems

Increasing worldwide demand for the latest smartphones and laptops

Increasing demand for stronger and more effective defense weapons and lightweight sports equipment

Numerous manufacturers with strong R&D capabilities

REGION WISE GRAPHENE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America market is the largest in terms of graphene revenue generation and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as well.

market is the largest in terms of graphene revenue generation and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as well. About three-quarters of the graphene produced in the U.S. is used across different universities and institutes for research and development activities.

During the period 2014-2021, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market. The driving factors of the Asia-Pacific market include the presence of large graphite mines in China , ongoing research into graphene in India , China , Japan , Korea and Taiwan , and extensive electronic scope.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-1D44/Graphene_Market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global graphene market is segmented based on product type, application and geography.

GRAPHENE MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Mono-layer & Bi-layer graphene

Few Layer Graphene

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nano Platelets

Others

GRAPHENE MARKET BY APPLICATION

In Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Biomedical and life sciences

Coatings

Composites

Sensors

Electronics

Defense

Others

GRAPHENE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America Application Market

In Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Biomedical and life sciences

Coatings

Composites

Sensors

Electronics

Defense

Others

Europe Application Market

In Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Biomedical and life sciences

Coatings

Composites

Sensors

Electronics

Defense

Others

Asia-Pacific Application Market

In Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Biomedical and life sciences

Coatings

Composites

Sensors

Electronics

Defense

Others

LAMEA Application Market

In Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Biomedical and life sciences

Coatings

Composites

Sensors

Electronics

Defense

Others

Inquire For Discount : https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/ALLI-Auto-1D44/graphene

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-1D44

Similar Reports:

Graphene Market Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4N67/graphene-battery

Graphene nanocomposite Market : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18Q324/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-graphene-nanocomposites

Global Graphene,2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-1T739/global-graphene-2d-materials-and-carbon-nanotubes

Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Gnps Electronics Market : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-38Q371/global-graphene-nano-platelets-gnps-electronics

Global Graphene Nano Products Market Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-12U58/global-graphene-nano-products

About Us :

Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision.

We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1(315)215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports