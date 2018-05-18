Global Graphite Electrode Market 2018-2022 with SGL Carbon SE, Graphite India, Showa Denko Carbon, Nippon Carbon & GrafTech Dominating

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Graphite Electrode Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphite electrode market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Graphite Electrode Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased demand for UHP graphite electrode. UHP graphite electrode is manufactured using oil needle coke as a raw material. It is primarily used in the smelting process by EAF to manufacture high-quality steel.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for high-quality steel. Steel manufacturers across the world have high growth opportunities owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the developed and developing nations.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is capital intensive market. The global graphite electrode market is a technology-sensitive and capital-intensive market. This market is oligopolistic due to its capital-intensive nature; hence, the threat of new entrants is low.
Key vendors
- SGL Carbon SE
- Graphite India
- Showa Denko Carbon
- Nippon Carbon
- GrafTech
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Segmentation by product type
- Comparison by product type
- UHP graphite electrode - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- HP graphite electrode - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- RP graphite electrode - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing preference for EAF
- Increasing demand for UHP graphite electrode
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
