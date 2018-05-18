Global Graphite Electrode Market 2018-2022 with SGL Carbon SE, Graphite India, Showa Denko Carbon, Nippon Carbon & GrafTech Dominating

The global graphite electrode market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Graphite Electrode Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased demand for UHP graphite electrode. UHP graphite electrode is manufactured using oil needle coke as a raw material. It is primarily used in the smelting process by EAF to manufacture high-quality steel.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for high-quality steel. Steel manufacturers across the world have high growth opportunities owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the developed and developing nations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is capital intensive market. The global graphite electrode market is a technology-sensitive and capital-intensive market. This market is oligopolistic due to its capital-intensive nature; hence, the threat of new entrants is low.

Key vendors

SGL Carbon SE

Graphite India

Showa Denko Carbon

Nippon Carbon

GrafTech

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product type

Comparison by product type

UHP graphite electrode - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

HP graphite electrode - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

RP graphite electrode - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for EAF

Increasing demand for UHP graphite electrode

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



