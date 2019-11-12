Global Graphite Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.4% During 2018 to 2022 - TBRC

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company (TBRC), in its recent study outlines The Graphite Industry Is Being Driven By Technological Advances. Global graphite market is expected to grow from $1,282.7 million in 2018 to $1,409.5 million in 2022 at an annual growth rate of 2.4%. Technological advances in the machineries and processes deployed in mines are driving the graphite industry. These technologies help in countering stringent government regulations by enabling green mining or eco-friendly mining processes. Nanotechnology material 'graphene' is being used for the conversion of coal to graphite to avoid additional mining efforts and sustainable use of resources. Another initiative for safe and sustainable mining is the use of surface miners, which provide cost savings and an environmentally gentle mining method by reducing heavy vibrations and pollution. To support the implementation and regulation of these activities, governments globally have established separate offices for surface mining, such as the Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement in the USA. Browse Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/graphite-market

Graphite mines are prone to hazards and mining companies are increasingly focusing on technologies to prevent accidents and improve the safety of miners. Government regulations, and health and safety standards developed by international mining groups also promote efficient safety practices. Reasons for the occurrences of accidents in mining include ineffective drilling, blasting, loading and hauling, leaking out of poisonous methane gas, coal dust, and machinery collisions. Sensor-based methane detectors use Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to monitor and control the level of methane which can cause explosions. Advances in blasting technologies in terms of micro explosives and robotic drills can also improve the safety of graphite miners. Companies such as Fletcher, JOY, Hilti and Orica are providing automated temporary roof support (ATRS) and mobile roof support (MRS) solutions to prevent rock falls caused by bolting of rocks, which involves inserting a steel rod into the rock formation to support the roof or sides of the rock cavity. Caterpillar's Cat Detect Personnel technology indicates possible collisions, speeding or rollovers.

Big Data Analytics In Mining

The mining industry is based on large and complex data sets, the true potential of which is being realized now as mining companies are increasingly investing in big data technologies. Graphite companies can speed analytics, evaluate data, and crunch volumes of internal and external data to identify trends and make improved predictions, enhancing the performance and ensuring safe mining operations. Big data analytics helps in improving efficiencies at operations level and improving safety and security in the mines. Big data analytics provides insights based on real-time monitoring of people in the mines, and mining environments such as gas concentrations and wind speeds, and also helps in monitoring the mining equipment. Companies such as Joy Global and Rio Tinto have increasingly adopted big data technologies to improve the efficiencies of the systems.

IoT In Mining

The increasing requirements of security, improvements in performance and productivity, and reducing costs of mining are increasing the adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the mining industry. IoT allows machineries to become smarter and more productive through the use of sensors. In addition, IoT facilitates time savings, safer mining, predictive maintenance, and other benefits related to automation, energy and costs. In the USA, the total expenditure by mining companies on information communications technology was nearly $30 billion in 2018. Rio Tinto, a multinational metal and mining corporation stated that the tires of each of its surface mining trucks contained nearly 40 sensors, while the engines on these vehicles were manufactured with over 30 sensors.

Underground-Drones For 3D Mapping

The use of underground-drones to build three-dimensional (3D) maps for mine plans is gaining popularity in the global graphite industry. 3D maps of graphite mines enable engineers and designers to plan the layout and action plan before setting foot in the mine, resulting in short gestation periods. 3D maps of graphite mines are obtained by deploying underground-mapping drones with onboard sensors that scan the surroundings of the mines and build a schematic 3D map. The drones are mainly equipped with accelerometers, gravitometers, cameras, and MiDAR (multispectral imaging, detection, and active reflectance) technology for easy navigation in graphite mines. Such technology has been actively used in graphite mines in Africa to increase the efficiencies of mining operations. In addition to 3D mapping, sensors on underground-mapping drones can also be used to monitor fluid levels, temperatures and vibrations at mines, resulting in timely maintenance based on the evidence rather than waiting for a scheduled routine.

