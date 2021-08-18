Global Green Ammonia Markets Outlook 2021-2028 with Nel ASA, Siemens, ITM Power, ThyssenKrupp, MAN Energy Solutions, McPhy Energy Dominating

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Ammonia Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to garner a revenue of close to USD 850 Million by the end of 2028 from a value of around USD 13 Million in 2019, growing with a CAGR of 62.84% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Green ammonia is derived from renewable energy sources. The production of green ammonia uses hydrogen sourced from renewable energy source instead of natural gas or coal and thereby reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It is a renewable and carbon-free ammonia production process.

Factors such as the growing concern for environmental pollution caused due to the rising greenhouse gas emissions from the production of ammonia from conventional fossil fuels is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth. Further, the increasing adoption of energy-efficient technologies for the production of ammonia is also anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Green ammonia is used across various industries as a building block such as fabrics, pesticides, fertilizer, plastics, explosives, and dyes in residential and commercials applications and it is the 2nd most-produced chemical globally. As a result, it is very important to monitor the amount of GHG emissions emitted from the manufacturing of ammonia, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The global green ammonia market is segmented by numerous segments, and include segmentation by technology, application, and by region. The technology segment is bifurcated into alkaline water electrolysis, proton exchange membrane, and solid oxide electrolysis.

Out of these segments, the solid oxide electrolysis segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period and further attain a market revenue of around USD 496 Million by the end of 2028.

Some of the market players in the global green ammonia market that are mentioned in our report are Nel ASA, Siemens AG, ITM Power, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions, MAN Energy Solutions SE, McPhy Energy S.A., and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary- Global Green Ammonia Market



5. Regulatory Landscape



6. Market Lineage Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Restraints

7.3. Trends

7.4. Opportunities



8. Raw Material Outlook



9. Impact of Covid-19 on Green Ammonia Market



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Nel ASA

10.2. Siemens AG

10.3. ITM Power

10.4. thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions

10.5. MAN Energy Solutions SE

10.6. McPhy Energy S.A.



11. Global Green Ammonia Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

11.1.1. By Value (USD Million), 2019-2028F

11.1.2. By Volume (Tons), 2019-2028F

11.1.3. Price Trend Analysis

11.1.4. Market Segmentation

11.1.5. By Technology

11.1.5.1. Alkaline Water Electrolysis, Proton Exchange Membrane, Solid Oxide Electrolysis, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

11.1.6. By Application

11.1.6.1. Industrial Feedstock, Green Fertilizer, Marine Fuel, Power Generation, Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million & Tons)

11.1.7. By Region



Companies Mentioned

Nel ASA

Siemens AG

ITM Power

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions SE

McPhy Energy S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blnmh8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

