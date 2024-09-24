Global Green and Green Cross International Announce Strategic Partnership with Creative Integration Laboratories During UN Climate Week 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with United Nations Climate Week, Global Green and Green Cross International are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Creative Integration Laboratories (CIL). This collaboration seeks to advance CIL's innovative technologies aimed at addressing critical nutritional and environmental challenges in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"UN Climate Week champions global sustainability, CIL's innovations help shape that future" Bill Bridge, Global Green CEO Post this United Nations Logo

Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event globally, is focused on accelerating climate action. This year's central themes include transitioning to net-zero, nature-based solutions, and mobilizing climate finance. These are particularly relevant to the mission of CIL, which is pioneering environmentally transformative technologies that have the potential to reshape industries and reduce environmental footprints worldwide (UN Global Compact) (UNGA Guide 2024) .

Bill Bridge, CEO and Chairman of Global Green, expressed his excitement for the collaboration, stating:

"Climate Week is a pivotal moment for leaders worldwide to champion solutions that can fundamentally change how we address climate challenges. The work being done by CIL represents the future of sustainable innovation. By leveraging this partnership, we aim to accelerate the development and recognition of technologies that can make a real difference in global sustainability efforts."

Riki Trowe, Lab Director of Creative Integration Laboratories, added:

"Partnering with Global Green during such an influential week highlights the importance of collaboration. Our goal is to harness this opportunity to demonstrate how innovative technologies can significantly reduce environmental impact while addressing critical global needs."

Through this strategic partnership, Global Green will endorse and support CIL's technologies at international forums such as the United Nations and UNESCO, while also helping to secure global recognition and certifications. Details of the collaborative projects between Global Green and CIL will be revealed in the coming months, with the first initiatives launching in Q4 of 2024 and early 2025.

About Global Green and Green Cross International

Founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Global Green and Green Cross International is committed to addressing environmental, security, and poverty challenges across the globe. Their mission is to foster a sustainable and secure future, and this partnership with CIL is a key step toward achieving that vision.

For more information about Global Green and Green Cross International, please visit www.globalgreen.org

Media Contact:

Vered Nisim 213-494-9048 [email protected]

SOURCE Global Green