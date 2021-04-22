Global Green and Social Impact Commerce Platform ShoppingGives Announces Our Cities Climate Park Initiative

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Green and ShoppingGives today announce the Global Green Our Cities Climate Park Initiative. The Global Green Climate Park Initiative is the first Global Green Community Climate Park being developed in partnership with the City of Ojai, California. With the support of ShoppingGives, Global Green and the City of Ojai will create an eight acre Climate Park which will serve as an educational center for teaching communities across the United States and around the world how to live a sustainable lifestyle.

"We are excited to partner with ShoppingGives to raise funds for our catalytic projects that help shift the way people think about our planet and inspire them through these projects to become engaged and committed to fighting the continuous battle to save and protect this amazing place we call home," says William Bridge, CEO of Global Green.

Global Green partners with ShoppingGives to connect brands in raising funds to break ground on the Green Our Cities Climate Park Initiative. For every dollar invested toward the Ojai Climate Park with a purchase of products supporting the initiative, consumers will be helping complete eight acres of eco-learning space to help protect our planet. If we do not start creating immediate solutions to climate change within the next 10 years, it will result in serious harm to our planet and its natural systems.

Imagined by Global Green and the organization's environmental Integral Sustainability expert, Bjørn Heyerdahl, the Climate Park will create a model for sustainability that can be applied to any community globally. It will educate individuals on how to reduce climate change impacts and live in harmony with the environment.

"Alone we cannot carry the weight of the steps we need to take to change the environment. Rather it is collectively the steps we must take together that will create the greatest impact on climate change. By living a sustainable lifestyle and educating ourselves on the steps that each of us can take in our daily lives, we can come together as a whole to stem climate change. The Global Green Our Cities Coalition is a first step in educating ourselves on the actions we each must take as we build towards a greener planet," says Mikhail Gorbachev, Former President of the Soviet Union, founder of Global Green.

ShoppingGives the leading social impact commerce platform is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. With a commitment to social impact and the ways in which brands and retailers engage consumers in charitable campaigns, the environment is at the forefront of consumers' minds. "We are proud to announce our partnership with Global Green as a sustainable social impact partner in furthering our commitment to the environment," says Ronny Sage, founder of ShoppingGives.

Brands, individuals, retailers and businesses are the way forward in joining this coalition to invest in the development of the first Global Green Climate Park, which will reduce the impact of climate change and educate citizens on how to become climate champions. ShoppingGives brands giving back to Global Green Our Cities Campaign Initiative are as follows:

Steve Madden - $1 on all Cool Planet shoes donated and the opportunity for guests to add on an additional $1 , $3 , $5 , or $10

GREATS - $1 on every pair of shoes donated

Highline Wellness - 1% donated to Global Green on every order

Blind Barber - 5% default to Global Green but customers can still update the cause if they'd like

Luxie Beauty - 1% split between Global Green and YWCA Silicon Valley

Enso Rings - $1 of the Pine Green Bevel Ring to Global Green

Humble Cosmetics - 2% to Global Green

For more information, please visit www.globalgreen.org and www.shoppinggives.com

Global Green USA (Global Green) is the American affiliate of Green Cross International, founded by President Mikhail Gorbachev in 1994 to foster a global shift toward a sustainable and secure future. For over 25 years, Global Green USA has been a leader in advancing sustainable and resilient communities. We protect human and environmental health, improve livability, build stronger communities, and support our planet's natural systems in an effort to stem climate change. Our transformative policy work, programs and projects stem climate change, reduce waste, foster water reduction, and develop clean energy to ensure long-term environmental viability and health for our local communities and the planet.

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Steve Madden, Greats, Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Christy Sports, Solstice Sunglasses, Tomboyx, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, Huron, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility – all while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to over 1.5M 501c(3) nonprofits.

