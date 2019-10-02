Global Green Chemicals Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$77.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Bioalcohols, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$74.8 Billion by the year 2025, Bioalcohols will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bioalcohols will reach a market size of US$5.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.; Bonded Logic, Inc.; Calera Corporation; Dryvit Systems, Inc.; Huber Engineered Woods LLC; James Hardie Building Products, Inc.; Jasol Australia; Kemetyl AB; Mahaphant Fibre Cement Public Company Limited (SHERA); Palmer Industries, Inc.; Plantic Technologies Ltd.; Plycem USA, Inc.; Rosboro; Silver Line Building Products LLC; Thermafiber, Inc.; Tolko Industries Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Green Chemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Green Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Green Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bioalcohols (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bioalcohols (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Bioalcohols (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Biopolymers (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Biopolymers (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Biopolymers (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bio-Organic Acids (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bio-Organic Acids (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bio-Organic Acids (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Bio-Ketones (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Bio-Ketones (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Bio-Ketones (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Green Chemicals Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Green Chemicals Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Green Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Green Chemicals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Green Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Green Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Green Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Green Chemicals Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Green Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Green Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Green Chemicals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 32: Green Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Green Chemicals Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Green Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Green Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Green Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Green Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Green Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Green Chemicals Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Green Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Green Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 47: Green Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Green Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Green Chemicals Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Rest of World Green Chemicals Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Green Chemicals Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIO-KLEEN PRODUCTS
BONDED LOGIC
CALERA CORPORATION
DRYVIT SYSTEMS
HUBER ENGINEERED WOODS
JAMES HARDIE BUILDING PRODUCTS
JASOL AUSTRALIA
KEMETYL AB
MAHAPHANT FIBRE CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
PALMER INDUSTRIES
PLANTIC TECHNOLOGIES
PLYCEM USA
ROSBORO
SILVER LINE BUILDING PRODUCTS
THERMAFIBER
TOLKO INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article