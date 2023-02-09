NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=PRN

Global Green Chemicals Market to Reach $246.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Green Chemicals estimated at US$115.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$246.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Bioalcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$123.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biopolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Green Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.

- Bonded Logic, Inc.

- Calera Corporation

- Dryvit Systems, Inc.

- Huber Engineered Woods LLC

- James Hardie Building Products, Inc.

- Jasol Australia

- Kemetyl AB

- Mahaphant Fibre Cement Public Company Limited (SHERA)

- Palmer Industries, Inc.

- Plantic Technologies Ltd.

- Plycem USA, Inc.

- Rosboro

- Silver Line Building Products LLC

- Thermafiber, Inc.

- Tolko Industries Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Green Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Green

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Green Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biopolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Biopolymers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Biopolymers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Green Chemicals Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bioalcohols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Bioalcohols by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 18-Year Perspective for Bioalcohols by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bio-Organic Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Bio-Organic Acids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 13: World 18-Year Perspective for Bio-Organic Acids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bio-Ketones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Bio-Ketones by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 18-Year Perspective for Bio-Ketones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Green

Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic

Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 27: China Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Green Chemicals by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 36: France Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Green Chemicals by

Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and

Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Green

Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic

Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Green Chemicals by Product -

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: UK 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioalcohols,

Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Green Chemicals by

Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and

Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Green

Chemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Green Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Green Chemicals by

Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and

Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Green Chemicals by Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers,

Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Green Chemicals by

Product - Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and

Bio-Ketones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Green Chemicals

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-Organic Acids and Bio-Ketones for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker