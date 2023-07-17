Global Green Coffee Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from Nutraceuticals Supplement Industry - Forecast to 2028

17 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Coffee Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028F Segmented By Type, By Category, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green coffee market size and share are anticipated to project robust growth to 2028
The rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages has directly impacted the global green coffee industry in a positive way. Growing demand for specialty coffee in developed and developing nations will cause the industry to grow. Therefore, growing awareness among consumers of the significance of green coffee is constantly on boost.
However, green coffee drinks are considered the most innovative coffee product of the twenty-first century due to the rise in healthy obsessions. Before 2014, just a tiny portion of the worldwide specialty coffee market was made up of green coffee, which was not financially viable. However, practically every region of the world has witnessed a major rise in the volume of its consumption in recent years.
With more than 70% of the global production volume, Arabica coffee is the most popular with the highest consumption. Arabica coffee's origin and diversity are concentrated in Ethiopia. According to the USDA, more than 4.5 million smallholder coffee farmers and an additional 15-20 million people depend on this business in Ethiopia.
The demand for green coffee has also expanded in the European region in recent years. It is mainly due to the local population's growing desire for products that support and improve customers' health. The EU member states' governments support environmental-friendly products, which has led to a rise in the demand for green coffee in this region.
According to data from the International Coffee Organization (ICO), Europe consumed close to 3,244 thousand tons of green coffee in 2020-2021, where 2,480 thousand tons of green coffee were consumed by the EU and Switzerland combined. In contrast, over the same period, the United States of America drank 1,619 thousand tons of green coffee. With the fact that the European green coffee market is already developed and saturated, demand is anticipated to be broadly steady over time.
Furthermore, the demand for coffee is also soaring within the Middle East region, as the country like Saudi Arabian coffee imports increased by 42.8% between 2008 and 2019, according to ICO. Similarly, Turkey's imports increased by almost 193%, while the United Arab Emirates saw a staggering 249% increase. Low alcohol consumption and high purchasing power make for the ideal environment for the successful and rapid growth of the coffee market.
To remain competitive in the market, companies are focusing on merger and acquisition tactics to retain a larger market share. For instance, the Green Coffee Company is a market leader that actively invests in strategic alliances to expand its geographic reach and solidify the company's position in the global market.
Market Dynamics
- Rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages driving the global green coffee market growth
- Arabica coffee, with its origin and diversity concentrated in Ethiopia, accounts for over 70% of global production volume
- Growing demand for green coffee in Europe due to the local population's desire for health-supporting products and government support for environmental-friendly products
- Increasing demand for coffee in the Middle East region, with countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates witnessing significant import growth
- Growing popularity of nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements contributing to the green coffee market expansion, driven by health consciousness and the detoxifying properties of green coffee beans
- Accelerating demand and support from Asian countries, particularly among the aging population and the rise of instant beverages, fueling the growth of the green coffee market in the region
- Potential market hindrances include the side effects of excessive green coffee consumption, such as headaches and irregular heartbeat, due to the caffeine content
- Uneven temperature and climate changes impacting green coffee production, making certain coffee-growing regions less suitable or unsuitable for cultivation by 2050
Company Profiles
- Keurig Green Mountain Inc.
- The Bean Coffee Company
- Merchants of Green Coffee Inc.
- Hamburg Harbor Coffee Co.
- S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP (Bixa)
- DPL Trading, Inc. (Micro Ingredients)
- Klatch Coffee Inc.
- Shri Vinayak Group. (GreenBrrew)
- Feyn Foods (OPC) Private Limited (Nutriwish)
- Neumann Kaffee Gruppe (NKG)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing health consciousness
- Rising e-commerce platform
- Wide variety of flavors offered under green coffee
Market Trends & Developments
- Increasing Number of Coffee Cafes
- Rising demand from nutraceuticals supplement industry
- Growing preference towards trend of Herbal Coffee
- Rapid Change in Consumer Taste and Preferences
- Surging demand in Developing Countries
Challenges
- Limited awareness of about green coffee
- Variety of substitutes availability
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Green Coffee Market
- Impact Assessment Model
- Key Segments Impacted
- Key Regions Impacted
- Key Countries Impacted
- Key Distribution Channel Impacted
Import and Export Analysis
- Top 5 Exporting Countries By Value
- Top 5 Importing Countries By Value
Report Scope:
Green Coffee Market, By Type:
- Arabica
- Robusta
Green Coffee Market, By Category:
- Instant Green Coffee Premix
- Green Coffee Bean
- Green Coffee Powder
Green Coffee Market, By End Use:
- Retail
- Coffee Cafes
- Others
Green Coffee Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Specialty Shops
- Online
- Others
Green Coffee Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Poland
- Netherlands
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Malaysia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Iran
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
