Global Green Coffee Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from Nutraceuticals Supplement Industry - Forecast to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Coffee Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028F Segmented By Type, By Category, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green coffee market size and share are anticipated to project robust growth to 2028

The rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages has directly impacted the global green coffee industry in a positive way. Growing demand for specialty coffee in developed and developing nations will cause the industry to grow. Therefore, growing awareness among consumers of the significance of green coffee is constantly on boost.

However, green coffee drinks are considered the most innovative coffee product of the twenty-first century due to the rise in healthy obsessions. Before 2014, just a tiny portion of the worldwide specialty coffee market was made up of green coffee, which was not financially viable. However, practically every region of the world has witnessed a major rise in the volume of its consumption in recent years.

With more than 70% of the global production volume, Arabica coffee is the most popular with the highest consumption. Arabica coffee's origin and diversity are concentrated in Ethiopia. According to the USDA, more than 4.5 million smallholder coffee farmers and an additional 15-20 million people depend on this business in Ethiopia.

The demand for green coffee has also expanded in the European region in recent years. It is mainly due to the local population's growing desire for products that support and improve customers' health. The EU member states' governments support environmental-friendly products, which has led to a rise in the demand for green coffee in this region.

According to data from the International Coffee Organization (ICO), Europe consumed close to 3,244 thousand tons of green coffee in 2020-2021, where 2,480 thousand tons of green coffee were consumed by the EU and Switzerland combined. In contrast, over the same period, the United States of America drank 1,619 thousand tons of green coffee. With the fact that the European green coffee market is already developed and saturated, demand is anticipated to be broadly steady over time.

Furthermore, the demand for coffee is also soaring within the Middle East region, as the country like Saudi Arabian coffee imports increased by 42.8% between 2008 and 2019, according to ICO. Similarly, Turkey's imports increased by almost 193%, while the United Arab Emirates saw a staggering 249% increase. Low alcohol consumption and high purchasing power make for the ideal environment for the successful and rapid growth of the coffee market.

To remain competitive in the market, companies are focusing on merger and acquisition tactics to retain a larger market share. For instance, the Green Coffee Company is a market leader that actively invests in strategic alliances to expand its geographic reach and solidify the company's position in the global market. 

Market Dynamics

  • Rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages driving the global green coffee market growth
  • Arabica coffee, with its origin and diversity concentrated in Ethiopia, accounts for over 70% of global production volume
  • Growing demand for green coffee in Europe due to the local population's desire for health-supporting products and government support for environmental-friendly products
  • Increasing demand for coffee in the Middle East region, with countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates witnessing significant import growth
  • Growing popularity of nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements contributing to the green coffee market expansion, driven by health consciousness and the detoxifying properties of green coffee beans
  • Accelerating demand and support from Asian countries, particularly among the aging population and the rise of instant beverages, fueling the growth of the green coffee market in the region
  • Potential market hindrances include the side effects of excessive green coffee consumption, such as headaches and irregular heartbeat, due to the caffeine content
  • Uneven temperature and climate changes impacting green coffee production, making certain coffee-growing regions less suitable or unsuitable for cultivation by 2050

Company Profiles

  • Keurig Green Mountain Inc.
  • The Bean Coffee Company
  • Merchants of Green Coffee Inc.
  • Hamburg Harbor Coffee Co.
  • S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP (Bixa)
  • DPL Trading, Inc. (Micro Ingredients)
  • Klatch Coffee Inc.
  • Shri Vinayak Group. (GreenBrrew)
  • Feyn Foods (OPC) Private Limited (Nutriwish)
  • Neumann Kaffee Gruppe (NKG)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing health consciousness
  • Rising e-commerce platform
  • Wide variety of flavors offered under green coffee

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing Number of Coffee Cafes
  • Rising demand from nutraceuticals supplement industry
  • Growing preference towards trend of Herbal Coffee
  • Rapid Change in Consumer Taste and Preferences
  • Surging demand in Developing Countries

Challenges

  • Limited awareness of about green coffee
  • Variety of substitutes availability

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Green Coffee Market

  • Impact Assessment Model
  • Key Segments Impacted
  • Key Regions Impacted
  • Key Countries Impacted
  • Key Distribution Channel Impacted

Import and Export Analysis

  • Top 5 Exporting Countries By Value
  • Top 5 Importing Countries By Value

Report Scope:

Green Coffee Market, By Type:

  • Arabica
  • Robusta

Green Coffee Market, By Category:

  • Instant Green Coffee Premix
  • Green Coffee Bean
  • Green Coffee Powder

Green Coffee Market, By End Use:

  • Retail
  • Coffee Cafes
  • Others

Green Coffee Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Departmental Stores
  • Specialty Shops
  • Online
  • Others

Green Coffee Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • Spain
  • Poland
  • Netherlands
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Malaysia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Iran
  • South Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbirzk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market to Experience Robust Growth by 2027: Driven by Improved Modular Kitchens and Increased Infrastructure Design

Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Markets, 2023-2028 - Increasing Focus on Green Stormwater Management Strategies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.