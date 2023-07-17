Global Green Coffee Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from Nutraceuticals Supplement Industry - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Coffee Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028F Segmented By Type, By Category, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green coffee market size and share are anticipated to project robust growth to 2028

The rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages has directly impacted the global green coffee industry in a positive way. Growing demand for specialty coffee in developed and developing nations will cause the industry to grow. Therefore, growing awareness among consumers of the significance of green coffee is constantly on boost.



However, green coffee drinks are considered the most innovative coffee product of the twenty-first century due to the rise in healthy obsessions. Before 2014, just a tiny portion of the worldwide specialty coffee market was made up of green coffee, which was not financially viable. However, practically every region of the world has witnessed a major rise in the volume of its consumption in recent years.



With more than 70% of the global production volume, Arabica coffee is the most popular with the highest consumption. Arabica coffee's origin and diversity are concentrated in Ethiopia. According to the USDA, more than 4.5 million smallholder coffee farmers and an additional 15-20 million people depend on this business in Ethiopia.



The demand for green coffee has also expanded in the European region in recent years. It is mainly due to the local population's growing desire for products that support and improve customers' health. The EU member states' governments support environmental-friendly products, which has led to a rise in the demand for green coffee in this region.

According to data from the International Coffee Organization (ICO), Europe consumed close to 3,244 thousand tons of green coffee in 2020-2021, where 2,480 thousand tons of green coffee were consumed by the EU and Switzerland combined. In contrast, over the same period, the United States of America drank 1,619 thousand tons of green coffee. With the fact that the European green coffee market is already developed and saturated, demand is anticipated to be broadly steady over time.



Furthermore, the demand for coffee is also soaring within the Middle East region, as the country like Saudi Arabian coffee imports increased by 42.8% between 2008 and 2019, according to ICO. Similarly, Turkey's imports increased by almost 193%, while the United Arab Emirates saw a staggering 249% increase. Low alcohol consumption and high purchasing power make for the ideal environment for the successful and rapid growth of the coffee market.

To remain competitive in the market, companies are focusing on merger and acquisition tactics to retain a larger market share. For instance, the Green Coffee Company is a market leader that actively invests in strategic alliances to expand its geographic reach and solidify the company's position in the global market.

