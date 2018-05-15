Global Green-field Broadband Provider Places Expanded Order for Clavister's Virtual Security Offering

The customer, a large-scale operator who's implementing Clavister solutions into their world-wide network deployment, is purchasing licenses for two datacenters as well as one lab, using the solution to create carrier grade security in its infrastructure. As Clavister's revenue model is predicated on the amount of data flowing across its solution, this order grows the customer to be its largest to date both by way of data use and commercial value.

This also follows the implementation and growth model of the virtual security solution orders that predicates a smaller first initial order with follow up orders of new solutions and increasing size as the solution proves its stability and reliability in the live environment. As such, more orders are to be expected within the scope of this broadband provider's expansion plans.

"It's always satisfying when our solution is seen to address the customer's needs and they have the confidence to place new orders. But what's also very encouraging about this service provider is that it's not a classical telco and that they're now using us to deploy in datacenters and other critical environments; in that regard it shows how Clavister can address many large organizations needing the ability to secure large data flows," says John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister.

For more information and media requests, please contact:

Sam Coleman

Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

sam.coleman@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/global-green-field-broadband-provider-places-expanded-order-for-clavister-s-virtual-security-offerin,c2520398

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-green-field-broadband-provider-places-expanded-order-for-clavisters-virtual-security-offering-300648337.html

SOURCE Clavister