Global Green Hydrogen Market Report 2021 Featuring Linde plc, Air Liquide, Siemens, Air Products & Chemicals, Plug Power, Nel Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen Systems, Solena Group, ERGOSUP, Loop Energy

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Hydrogen Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Technology, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gobal Green Hydrogen Market in terms of Value was USD 908.15 Million in 2020 with Europe leading regional market share.

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water for which electric power is utilised, which is generated by renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar energy.



The major factors driving the growth of the global green hydrogen market is the growing demand for renewable energy resources. The adoption rate of green hydrogen is increasing significantly due to the increasing government investments and subsidies promoting clean fuel usage, including hydrogen. These resources are being considered as eco-friendly alternatives to fossil fuel, which is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period.



Among the Technology segment in the Green Hydrogen market (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), Alkaline Electrolyzer segment leads the market. Alkaline electrolyzer operate by the principle of transportation of hydroxide ions via the electrolyte.

These are transferred from the cathode to the anode, while hydrogen is generated on the cathode side during the process. These electrolyzer use potassium or sodium hydroxide based liquid alkaline solution as an electrolyte. This type of electrolyzer is supplied by many companies, such as Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd. (THE), one of the leading suppliers of this equipment.



Based on Application (Power Generation, Transport and Others), Power Generation segment gains a considerable share. Power demand has been increasing to a noteworthy extent. An increase in the global population, rapid industrialisation in emerging economies, and the migration of population into urban areas are likely to drive the demand for energy and power.

The European Region dominates the Green Hydrogen market. The region has an extensive oil and gas infrastructure, which has tremendous potential to be converted into infrastructure for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation while also creating job opportunities.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Green Hydrogen market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses the Green Hydrogen market by Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer).

The report analyses the Green Hydrogen market by Application (Power Generation, Transport, Others).

The Global Green Hydrogen Market has been analysed by Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and by Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , Italy , France , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India , Australia ).

, , ) and by Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, technology and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Linde plc, Air Liquide, Siemens, Air Products & Chemicals, Plug Power, Nel Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen Systems, Solena Group, ERGOSUP, Loop Energy Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Green Hydrogen market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Target Audience

Green Hydrogen Manufacturers

Investors/Investment Bankers

Distributors

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Green Hydrogen Market Product Outlook



4. Global Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2016-2026



5. Global Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation By Technology (By Value, By Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Technology

5.2 Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market - Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

5.3 Alkaline Electrolyzer Market -Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

5.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2026)



6. Global Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value, By Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Application

6.2 Power Generation Market - Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

6.3 Transport Market - Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

6.4 Others Market - Size and Forecast (2021-2026)



7. Global Green Hydrogen Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Region



8. North America Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis (2021-2026), (By Value, By Volume)



9. Europe Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis (2021-2026), (By Value, By Volume)



10. Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis (2021-2026), (By Value, By Volume)



11. Global Green Hydrogen Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market Drivers

11.2 Global Green Hydrogen Market Restraints

11.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Green Hydrogen Market - By Technology, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Green Hydrogen Market - By Application, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Green Hydrogen Market - By Region, By Value (Year-2026)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.2 Recent Industry Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Linde plc

14.2 Air Liquide

14.3 Siemens

14.4 Air Products & Chemicals

14.5 Plug Power

14.6 Nel Hydrogen

14.7 Green Hydrogen Systems

14.8 Solena Group

14.9 ERGOSUP

14.10 Loop Energy Inc.



