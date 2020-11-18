Global Green Petroleum Coke Industry
Global Green Petroleum Coke Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2027
Nov 18, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Petroleum Coke estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sponge Coke, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Purge Coke segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960960/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Green Petroleum Coke market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Shot Coke Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Shot Coke segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C
- Asbury Carbons
- Carbograf Industrial S.A. de C.V.
- Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group
- Oxbow Corporation
- Sinoway Carbon Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960960/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green Petroleum Coke Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Sponge Coke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Sponge Coke by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sponge Coke by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Purge Coke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Purge Coke by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Purge Coke by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Shot Coke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Shot Coke by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Shot Coke by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Honeycomb Coke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Honeycomb Coke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Honeycomb Coke by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Needle Coke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Needle Coke by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Needle Coke by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green Petroleum Coke Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by Form -
Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle
Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke
by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: China Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green Petroleum Coke Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke
by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: France Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke
by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke
by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Green Petroleum Coke
by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke
and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke by Form -
Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle
Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum Coke by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge Coke,
Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green
Petroleum Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke,
Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green
Petroleum Coke by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and
Needle Coke for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Green
Petroleum Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke,
Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Green Petroleum Coke
by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke
and Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge
Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Green
Petroleum Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke,
Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Sponge Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb
Coke and Needle Coke Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Green Petroleum
Coke by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sponge
Coke, Purge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke and Needle Coke for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960960/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker