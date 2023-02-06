Global Green Steel Market Report 2022 Featuring SSAB, ArcelorMittal, Salzgitter, JSW Steel, H2GreenSteel, Liberty Steel, Hesteel, Nucor, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke, & Voestalpine

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Steel Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Production Technique, By Moulding Technology, By End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green Steel Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 85.8% during 2021-2031. The Global Steel Market was valued at USD 39.14 Billion in the year 2021 with the European region leading the regional market share.



The green steel market demand has surged in the past year as numerous steelmakers across both Europe and the USA have launched new branded products that offer customers a carbon-efficient option while utilising existing capacities.



Steel buyers in the construction, automotive, and metal products sectors, both public and private, are signalling a commitment to buy green steel. This includes the First Movers Coalition and CEM Industrial Deep Decarbonization initiatives.



The European region is the largest market and is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of electric furnaces as well as the widespread construction sector in developed countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.



North America is also a lucrative market for green steel in the region. The United Kingdom green steel market has witnessed growth in recent years due to increased investments and offtake agreements among new companies to cope with new market strategies. Germany is a lucrative market for green hydrogen due to excessive CO2 emissions and the enormous use of a blast oxygen furnace in the market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Green Steel Market for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The report analyses the Green Steel Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Green Steel by Production technique (By Flat Green Steel, By Long Green Steel ).

). The report analyses the Green Steel Market by End Use (Automotive, Residential Appliances, Industrial Equipment, Construction and Others).

The report analyses the Green Steel Market by Availability (Over the Counter (OTC), industries).

The Global Seeds Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , and MEA).

, , and MEA). The Global Seeds Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , U.K, France , Russia , Spain , Italy , China , Japan & India & South Korea ).

, , , , U.K, , , , , , & & ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by production technique, by moulding technology, by end use.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Competitive Positioning

SSAB

ArcelorMittal

Salzgitter AG

JSW Steel

H2GreenSteel

Liberty Steel Group

Hesteel Group

Nucor

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke

Voestalpine

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Green Steel Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industry



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Green Steel Market



7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

8.2 Global, Region wise Manufacturing Rate

8.3 Global, Region wise Construction Rate

8.4 Global, Region wise Inflation Rate

8.5 Global, Region wise Urbanisation



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Production Technique



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Product Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis



11. Volumetric Analysis, 000' Ton, 2021-2031

11.1 Global Green Steel Market, 2021-2031 (000' Ton), CAGR (%)

11.1.1 Global Green Steel Market, By Volume 2021-2031 (000' Ton), CAGR (%)

11.1.2 Global Green Steel Market, By Production Technique, 2021-2031 (000' Ton), CAGR (%)

11.2 Americas Green Steel Market, 2021-2031 (000' Ton), CAGR (%)

11.3 Europe Green Steel Market, 2021-2031 (000' Ton), CAGR (%)

11.4 Asia Pacific Green Steel Market, 2021-2031 (000' Ton), CAGR (%)

11.5 Middle East and Africa Green Steel Market, 2021-2031 (000' Ton), CAGR (%)



12. Global Green Steel Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2021-2031, USD Million & CAGR

12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

12.2 Global Green Steel Market: Dashboard

12.3 Global Green Steel Market Size, By Value, 2021-2024(USD Million)

12.4 Global Green Steel Market Size, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

12.5 Global Green Steel Market: Summary



13. Global Green Steel Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2021-2031, By Production Technique

13.1 Global Green Steel Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Production Technique: Snapshot

13.2 Flat Steel

13.3 Long Steel



14. Global Green Steel Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2021-2031, By Moulding Technology

14.1 Global Green Steel Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Moulding Technology: Snapshot

14.2 Blastic Furnace

14.3 Electric Furnace



15. Global Green Steel Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2021-2031, By End Use

15.1 Global Green Steel Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End Use: Snapshot

15.2 Automotive Sector

15.3 Residential Appliances

15.4 Industrial Equipment

15.5 Construction Sector

15.6 Others



16. Global Green Steel Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2021-2031, By Region

16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

