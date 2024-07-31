Global Green USA Endorses Astera for Groundbreaking Sustainability Partnership and Innovative Plastics Recycling Technology

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant endorsement, Global Green USA has partnered with Astera and Carbon Conversion Group (CCG) to tackle the critical environmental challenge of industrial plastic waste. This strategic alliance focuses on transforming waste into high-grade graphene, significantly reducing landfill usage and carbon emissions, and advancing global sustainable development.

"We look forward to this partnership with Astera and CCG, truly a global game-changer" William Bridge CEO Global Green Post this Global Green Landfill save our planet

Astera and CCG have developed pioneering technology that recycles unrecyclable industrial and commercial plastic waste into valuable commodities like graphene and graphite. This innovation not only supports local industries and reduces dependence on imported materials but also aligns with national sustainability goals and decreases global supply chain vulnerabilities.

William Bridge, CEO of Global Green, stated, "Our endorsement of Astera and CCG's technology follows a comprehensive evaluation of its potential to dramatically impact global sustainability. This initiative addresses the urgent need to reduce plastic pollution, offering a sustainable method to convert waste into resources that benefit both the planet and the economy."

Robert C. Doherty, CEO of Carbon Conversion Group, emphasized the environmental urgency: "Annually, millions of tons of industrial plastic waste accumulate in landfills and oceans, severely impacting environmental and public health. Our technology not only mitigates this waste but also curtails the associated pollution, fostering a cleaner future."

Bob Switzer, Chairman of Astera, commented, "Global Green's endorsement and partnership underscore the significance of our efforts to develop solutions that pave the way for a sustainable future. Working with CCG, we are turning industrial plastic waste into valuable resources, setting new standards for environmental conservation."

About Global Green: Global Green, affiliated with Green Cross International, has been a leader in climate change solutions for nearly 30 years, focusing on creating sustainable urban environments that enhance quality of life and ecological health. For more information, visit www.globalgreen.org .

About Astera: Astera leads in environmental innovation, transforming industrial plastics into graphene and advancing renewable energy solutions that enhance energy independence. Learn more at www.astera.ai .

About Carbon Conversion Group: CCG specializes in recycling industrial plastics into essential materials for the U.S. market. Visit www.carbonconversiongroup.com for details.

For Media Inquiries:

SOURCE Global Green