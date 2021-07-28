Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market- Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

Download: Analysis on Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size and Forecast

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved CO2 extraction technologies.

The greenhouse horticulture market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the evolution of LEDs in horticultural lighting solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Greenhouse Horticulture Market Covers the Following Areas:

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Sizing

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Certhon

Dalsem

Industries Harnois Inc.

Netafim Ltd.

Priva Holding BV

Richel Group

Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV

Rough Brothers Inc.

Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Building products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Production operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global greenhouse horticulture market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Plastic

Glass

Plastic was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 5%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Global plastic greenhouse horticulture market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Glass - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Global glass greenhouse horticulture market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Edibles

6.2 Ornamental

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

Europe was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Europe market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: APAC market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: MEA market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increased urban demand driving horticultural production

9.1.2 Government support for greenhouse horticulture in developing economies

9.1.3 Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High costs associated with greenhouses

9.2.2 Lack of proper water for irrigation

9.2.3 Absence of developed pest control measures for greenhouses

Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market Trends

9.3.1 Increasing relevance of LED growth lights in greenhouse horticulture

9.3.2 Improvement in materials for retaining heat in greenhouses

9.3.3 Innovation and investments in greenhouse horticulture startups

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Certhon

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.4 Dalsem

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.5 Industries Harnois Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.6 Netafim Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.7 Priva Holding BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.8 Richel Group

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.9 Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.10 Rough Brothers Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.11 Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.12 Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

