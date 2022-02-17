Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global greenhouse horticulture market reached a value of US$ 25.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Greenhouse horticulture refers to the process of growing crops in a transparent structure to provide a customized growth environment to the plants. Greenhouses can alter environmental parameters, such as light, humidity, temperature and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and protect the crops against pests. They are constructed with various materials, such as glass, hard acrylic plastic, polyvinyl chloride and polycarbonate. The interior of the greenhouse is exposed to sunlight and is maintained at a slightly warmer temperature than the outside, thereby protecting the crops in cold weather. Some of the crops that are commonly grown in greenhouses include pepper, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, herbs and strawberry



Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends:

Significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture practices, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting systems is also driving the market growth. Horticulture lighting solutions induce photosynthesis in plants with photoperiodic and supplemental lighting. Apart from this, these LED-based solutions can be remotely adjusted, can collect data using machine learning (ML) algorithms and have a longer operational life.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of innovative robotic scouting systems, and the increasing need for protected crop cultivation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Farmers and other horticulture workers use sensor technologies and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to detect diseases and pests in the produce. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote greenhouse horticulture, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control System Ltd., Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Keder Greenhouse, Logiqs BV, Lumigrow, Netafim Ltd. (Orbia), Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd. and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV



