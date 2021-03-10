Global Greeting Cards Market Report 2020-2027: COVID-19, the Grinch That Stole the Holiday Cheer From the Greeting Cards Market - Demand Slumps by -3.6%

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greeting Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19, the Grinch That Stole the Holiday Cheer From the Greeting Cards Market. Demand Slumps by -3.6%



The global market for Greeting Cards is expected to slump by -3.6% in the year 2020 and will continue to decline, shrinking to a size of US$ 20.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of -1.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

The year 2020 is set to go down into history as the year of turmoil, tragedy & human suffering. Sending timely sentiments the old fashioned way through physical greeting cards has come to end. With new studies showing COVID-19 causing coronavirus to be extremely robust than earlier suppositions, the threat posed by surface transmission in real life is growing bigger.

New lab studies conducted in Australia have shown the virus capable of surviving on smooth surfaces like bank notes, glass and plastic for upto 28 days in lab conditions. Fears over getting infected from handling posts therefore remains strong, discouraging people from sending and receiving non-essential posts, packages and parcels.

Also, in a year mired with disruption, sadness, anxiety, and stress, greeting card companies are finding it challenging to come up with the right messages for their 2020 holiday cards that convey the same sentiments as what people want to share with their friends and family.



Despite the tough economic climate, various companies have come up with coronavirus greeting cards to help people share their feelings with their loved ones. Companies such as Etsy, Amazon, Hallmark and Paper & Honey are offering an extensive range of COVID-19 related greeting cards mentioning coronavirus, quarantine, social distancing and masks.

These cards are enjoying immense gains and popularity among consumers. These timely cards are intended to reflect the current situation as well as are highly authentic and meaningful. In addition, coronavirus greeting cards demonstrate special efforts made by a person for someone in the very moment. Coronavirus greeting cards are aimed at providing people with the required break from videoconferences and computer or mobile screens allowing them to share laughter and joy with others during the pressing situation.

The post COVID-19 period will see resurgence of demand for electronic greeting cards. Prior to the digital communications age, the greeting cards market was a high growth market, as it was the most effective means available for consumers to convey feelings and wishes to their loved ones. The instantaneous nature of digital communications has however changed the scenario with consumers now having a plethora of options to convey their messages and feelings, ousting for the large part, the traditional and age-old feeling expression mechanism of physical/ real greeting cards.

The social media has especially provided people with several new ways of affirming emotions and attracted towards itself, a large percentage of the loyal physical greeting card consumers. Volume sales of greeting cards were especially hit by this trend. Makers and vendors of physical greetings cards are presenting confronting immense pressure to quickly shift towards offering innovative products to stay relevant. In the recent times, the trend towards sending online digital greetings has grown rapidly driven by the rise in social media and other digital communication means.

People even in the remotest parts of the world are in a position to access and send digital greeting cards to their loved ones at any time and from anywhere in the world. Not just greeting cards, but browsing, bargaining and purchasing gifts has also become extremely convenient with online shopping, a growing trend that is directly affecting the brick and mortar retail sales around the world.

The increasing penetration of smartphones is also impacting consumer markets in a far-reaching way, the impact of which is evident on greeting cards and gifts industry. In the coming years, the global online revolution will result in a significant transformation in the way people think and feel about greeting cards. Social media is expected to take on the greetings market, in a big way, in future, resulting in serious implications for the manufacturers as well as marketers operating in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic to Influence Designs of 2020 Holiday Season's Greeting Cards

Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting Cards

Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small Chuckles amid Crisis

Greeting Cards: An Introduction

History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin

Seasonal & Everyday Cards

Types of Greeting Cards

Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

Competition

Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand

Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

Key Factors Determining Market Success Summarized

Market Players Embrace the E-Card Business Model

Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total: 115)

American Greetings

Carlton Cards

John Sands

UK Greetings Ltd.

Archies

Avanti Press

Budget Greeting Cards

Card Factory

Child Rights and You

Crane & Co.

Current Media Group

Galison Publishing

Hallmark Cards

IG Design Group

LovePop

Party City Holdco

Simon Elvin Ltd.

UNICEF

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market

Demographic Trends Play an Important Role in Market Adoption

Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards

Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities

Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market

Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards

Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest

Sound Cards

'Blank' is the New Design Trend

Handmade Cards

Hilarious Greeting Cards

Interactive Greeting Cards

Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations

A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards

Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend

Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential

Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers

Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche

Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times

Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review

Valentine's Day Cards

Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood

Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality

Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities

Chinese New Year

Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events

Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones

Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate

Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards

Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Greeting Card: An Accessible Form of Communication Slowly and Steadily Fading Away

Greeting Cards Continue to Remain Popular in Digital Age

Economical E-Cards Hamper Growth Prospects for Greeting Cards

Companies Focus on New Collections & Designs to Boost Card Sales

Customization and Digitization Influence Market Dynamics

Cards with Messages Depicting Humor Gain Popularity

Greeting Cards Follow the Eco-Friendly Trend

Cards for Pets Find Favor

Religious Cards: A Niche Market

Inspirational Cards: Communicating Diverse Messages

Competition

Consolidation to Deal with Underperforming Locations and Reducing Operating Costs

CANADA

Surging Raw Material Costs and Rising Postage Prices Add to Market Woes

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

UK: A Major Greeting Cards Market in Europe

Higher Postage Costs and Rising Proliferation of E-Cards: Key Reasons for Market Decline

Card Retailers in UK Exploring New Avenues of Marketing

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

India : A Major Greeting Cards Market

: A Major Greeting Cards Market MIDDLE EAST

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8rczy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

