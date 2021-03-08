Global Grid For Learning (GG4L) Announces School Passport 2.0

Global Grid for Learning Announces School Passport®2.0, a Safe School IPaaS with PII Shield and School AppStore. Tweet this

Powered by PII Shield, School Passport helps regulate the sharing of schools' Personally Identifiable Information (PII) with EdTech vendors. Schools can leverage GG4L's anonymized access credentials to prevent the unnecessary sharing of personal information, such as email addresses, with their vendors.

Centralized IT teams will now be able to vet third-party solutions for data privacy and security compliance and review licensing terms before provisioning them in their School AppStore. Each school could have a school-branded app store, with delegated on-demand activation functionality available to school site coordinators and classroom teachers.

Solution vendors are now able to leverage School Passport's API (SP2-API) as a pre-built school-centric ecosystem that could be accessible from within their own apps to provide an enhanced end-user experience.

"School Passport 2.0, featuring PII Shield and School AppStore, is a giant leap forward in achieving our impact mission to accelerate digital transformation and workforce readiness in schools," commented Robert Iskander, CEO and Founder of GG4L. "Built-in safety, trust and future-proof functionality simplify and secure student engagement with over 1,000 third-party apps listed in the GG4L Catalyst Catalog."

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation

GG4L is a membership-based collaborative that is free to education institutions and available for a modest annual membership fee to any edtech organization. GG4L leverages its integration platform to create purpose-built integrated ecosystems of edtech solutions, aimed at specific impact initiatives, which could be easily implemented, validated and sustained financially for schools, as they together drive school improvement. To date, hundreds of edtech organizations, serving hundreds of thousands of schools globally, have joined as GG4L members and agreed to GG4L's membership pledge to advocate for open data interoperability standards, secure data exchange and strict student data privacy compliance. For more information, refer to https://gg4l.com/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Grid for Learning (GG4L)