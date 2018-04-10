Global Grow Lights Market Report 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2023) - Legalization of Growing Cannabis in the U.S.

The market is expected to witness high growth with increasing indoor farming practices and growing demand for grow lights growth chambers due to surging population. The need of economical grow light technology in cities, increasing government support for the adoption of LED lights, rising disposable income among consumers in developing countries, and surge in per capita global GDP over the years, are expected to boost the growth of grow lights market during the forecast period.



Based on analysis, LED based grow lights have been the largest as well as the fastest growing market. Being an efficient technology, the demand of such modern solutions is further projected to increase during the forecast period. Full spectrum based grow lights has been growing at higher pace, as compared to the partial spectrum. Owing to surging urbanization in Asia-Pacific, the regional grow lights market is expected to become the second largest by 2023.



With high degree of urbanization, Europe has been the largest grow lights market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge strongly, mostly owing to the growing population and rising regional inclination towards modern farming techniques. The U.K., Germany, Netherlands and Scandinavia have been the major grow lights market in Europe, while in Asia-Pacific, Japan, Australia, China, and Singapore are the key countries.



Increasing demand for indoor and vertical farming techniques that use grow lights to pace up crop production, is driving the demand of grow lights. The growing need for consistent supply of food among consumers coupled with the growing awareness of the benefits of using LED grow lights, is resulting in the growth of indoor and vertical farms, globally. In addition, the growing per capita spending and rising disposable income of the population are some other factors driving the adoption of both the farming techniques. Moreover, the governments of various countries are promoting indoor and vertical farms to use LED grow lights to work efficiently and speedily, which further drives the global demand of grow lights. Due to growing indoor and vertical farming, the grow lights market is expected to witness growth in coming years.



The increasing demand for grow lights growth chambers with growing population is another important factor driving the grow lights market. The world population is growing steadily, while farmland and natural resources are becoming lesser day by day. According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, the food production must increase by 70% to feed the global population for the next 40 years. This means that the agricultural sector and food producers are facing number of new challenges, such as irregular supply of food, and insufficient arable land. New farming methods and technologies are necessary to be developed to cope with the demands of food production.



Koninklijke Philips N.V., and General Electric are the top two companies operating in the grow lights market. There exists a stiff competition among other key players like Osram Licht AG, Dool Industries, Heliospectra AB, and Illumitex Inc.

Market Dynamics



Trends

Commercial greenhouse farming switching from HPS to LED

Introduction of vertical cultivation in urban environments

Convergence of greenhouse farming and medicinal cultivation

Drivers

Growth in indoor and vertical farming

Increasing demand for grow lights growth chambers

Need of more economical grow light technology in cities

Increasing government support for adoption of LED lights

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

High cost of decent quality grow lights

Requirement of varied light spectra for different crops

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Legalization of growing cannabis in the U.S.

Advancements in the field of LED for optimizing photosynthesis

Emergence of horticultural lighting calculator and software

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Opinions of the primary respondents



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Technology

5.2 By Spectrum

5.3 By Installation Type

5.4 By Application

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. Europe Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Europe Grow Lights Market



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast

7.1 North America Grow Lights Market



Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Asia-Pacific Grow Lights Market



Chapter 9. Middle-East & Africa Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Middle-East & Africa Grow Lights Market



Chapter 10. Latin America Market Size and Forecast

10.1 Latin America Grow Lights Market



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.2 General Electric

12.3 Osram Licht AG

12.4 Illumitex Inc.

12.5 Heliospectra AB

12.6 Gavita International B.V.

12.7 Lumigrow Inc.

12.8 Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

12.9 Dool Industries

12.1 Sunlight Supply Inc.

12.11 Hydrofarm Inc.

12.12 Fluence Bioengineering, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vn435k/global_grow?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-grow-lights-market-report-2018-analysis--forecasts-2013-2023---legalization-of-growing-cannabis-in-the-us-300627171.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

