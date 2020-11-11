Global Growth: Topgolf Prepares To Break Ground On New Venue In Oberhausen, Germany

"It is always exciting to expand the Topgolf footprint into new communities, and we're especially thrilled to bring the Topgolf experience to the people of Germany," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We are eager to start creating unforgettable shared experiences in Oberhausen and look forward to future growth in Central Europe and across the globe."

Topgolf Oberhausen will be owned and operated by Greenreb – a franchise partner for Topgolf Entertainment Group. Both companies are equally committed to creating lasting memories for Guests and Associates and look forward to continuing a successful partnership as Greenreb expands the Topgolf presence across Central Europe in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy.

"Oberhausen is the ideal first location for Topgolf in continental Europe," said Greenreb Chief Executive Officer David Speiser. "Located in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Europe right next to the CENTRO shopping mall and supported by a strong infrastructure, we are confident this venue will entertain Guests the moment we open our doors."

Topgolf Oberhausen will be conveniently located near highways A42 and B223 next to the popular CENTRO shopping mall. The three-floor venue will feature 102 hitting bays, a restaurant, three bars, three outdoor terraces and a large event room. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of delicious food and beverage options, including chef-inspired Topgolf signature items as well as new creations inspired by local tastes and traditions.

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports-entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a one-of-a-kind company credited with growing the game of golf through dynamic in-person, virtual and digital experiences. Most recently, Topgolf announced it will combine with Callaway, creating an unrivaled golf and entertainment leader and accelerating growth across Topgolf's business lines.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

About Greenreb

Greenreb is the partner and official licensee of Topgolf for Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy. The company was founded in 2019 with the goal of bringing Topgolf venues to Central Europe. It closely works with landowners, authorities and other partners to identify, develop and operate Topgolf venues in its territory. Greenreb is headquartered in Zurich (Switzerland) and has offices in Germany in Munich and Oberhausen.

