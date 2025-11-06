Global Guardian Acquires Solace Global Risk, Expanding European Presence and Elevating Technology Capabilities

Strategic acquisition combines leading travel risk management technology with proven operational capability to deliver unparalleled client protection worldwide

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Guardian, the leading international risk management provider serving Fortune 1000 companies, high-net-worth individuals, and global organizations, today announced its acquisition of Solace Global Risk, a premier travel risk management company with a strong European presence and proprietary technology platform.

"This acquisition significantly accelerates Global Guardian's growth trajectory and strengthens our international presence, representing a pivotal moment in our mission to be the most trusted global security firm," said Global Guardian CEO Dale Buckner. "By integrating Solace Global Risk's industry-leading travel risk management platform with our operational expertise, we are shaping the future of integrated security — where human expertise and technology work seamlessly together to deliver smarter, faster, and more effective protection for our clients."

Solace Global Risk will continue to operate under its current brand and serve its European clients with expanded operational capabilities for the next 12-18 months, enabling both organizations to leverage their respective strengths while maintaining operational independence during the initial integration phase. Global Guardian will migrate its client base to Solace Global Risk's technology platform and continue investing in further development, delivering an improved user experience and expanded functionality while positioning the company as both an operational and technology leader in the risk management space.

"It became clear very early in our conversations with Global Guardian that we are deeply aligned in our commitment to client safety and operational excellence," said Solace Global Risk Managing Director Emily Roberts. "This acquisition creates unprecedented opportunities for our clients to access comprehensive risk management solutions backed by both cutting-edge technology and proven field capabilities from a single provider."

ABOUT GLOBAL GUARDIAN

Global Guardian, based in McLean, VA, is a global security firm that protects employees and families from political, environmental, and bad actor threats worldwide. Known for its operational excellence, outcome-oriented approach, hyper responsiveness, and breadth of services, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of travel, medical, and corporate security solutions. Capabilities include 24/7 support from its Global Security Operations Center, personnel-based and executive protection, medical support and transport, travel intelligence, and emergency response in over 140 countries. Led by experts from military operations, special forces, intelligence, and federal law enforcement, Global Guardian provides innovative, cost-effective solutions to safeguard people and business operations around the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823332/Global_Guardian_Logo.jpg