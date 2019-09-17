Global Guardian Names Logan Leslie President Of Asset Security Division

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Guardian Chief Executive Officer, Dale Buckner, is pleased to announce Logan Leslie as the new President of Global Guardian's Asset Security Division.

Global Guardian Asset Security utilizes industry leading technologies to provide real-time video monitoring and surveillance services that prevent break-ins, theft and unauthorized activity. These services reduce physical guard costs, protects valuable property, and easily integrate with existing camera security and fire alarm systems. The division opened a new 24/7 monitoring facility in Charlotte, North Carolina to support the growing demand of its customer base and expanded its team to include 25 dedicated full-time security professionals.

Logan will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the division and is specifically tasked with overseeing the dedicated team of highly-trained analysts, launching new services, and evaluating acquisition opportunities. Like many of Global Guardian's associates, Logan joins the team with over 15 years of military experience as a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class while serving on active duty for over eight years and currently serves as a First Sergeant in the Army National Guard. Logan received an A.B in Economics from Harvard College, an M.B.A from Harvard Business School, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Prior to joining Global Guardian, Logan worked in a variety of business and investing roles, including summer positions at the Blackstone Group, Crestview Partners, and the Boston Consulting Group.

"Global Guardian Asset Security has experienced remarkable growth driven by strong demand from our existing client base. Investing in strong leadership to build and execute the future growth strategy is essential, as we see considerable potential and value in the services provided," said Dale Buckner, Chief Executive Officer of Global Guardian.

"Joining the Global Guardian team of highly skilled professionals is a huge honor of which I look forward to contributing in short order. The Asset Security team has tremendous potential over the course of the next several years as we continue to expand into new industries. Building cost effective solutions for our client base and providing world-class customer service will remain our core focus throughout our growth," said Logan Leslie, President of Global Guardian Asset Security.

"We're thrilled to have Logan join the Global Guardian organization. He not only brings a wealth of knowledge with his extensive educational background but comes highly regarded as an exceptional leader in the US Special Forces. His experience will lend itself greatly to the Asset Security Division as they set out to grow the business in 2020," said Mark Post, Global Guardian's Chief Operations Officer.

ABOUT GLOBAL GUARDIAN

Global Guardian is a McLean, VA based global security firm that provides its clients with access to a comprehensive suite of security services. Its capabilities include personnel tracking supported by a dedicated 24-hour Operation Center, a full range of personnel-based security and executive protection services, medical support and transportation, travel intelligence and emergency response and evacuation services in over 100 countries. Global Guardian's suite of risk mitigation services provides organizations with innovative and cost-effective solutions to help them protect their staff and business operations around the world.

For further inquiry, please contact President of Global Guardian's Asset Security Division, Logan Leslie: Lleslie@globalguardian.com or 1 (703) 639-3352.

SOURCE Global Guardian

