Global guidewires market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Guidewires Market 2023-2027

Global guidewires market size & segmentation analysis

The guidewires market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 749.95 million. The guidewires market is segmented based on product, end-user, and geography.

Based on product, the guidewires market is segmented into coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, urology guidewires, and neurovascular.

Based on end-user , the market is segmented into cardiac catheterization laboratories, hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

, the market is segmented into Based on geography, the guidewires market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

Guidewires market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the guidewires market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); and Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the Middle East & Africa (ROW).

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of surgeries where guidewires are used as support devices.

is estimated to account for of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of surgeries where guidewires are used as support devices. The US is a key country in the North American market. The rising awareness about various surgical procedures is driving the growth of the market in the region. The number of MI procedures in North America has increased owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular and urological procedures and the rise in the use of advanced devices such as guidewires. These factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Global guidewires market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on guidewires market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The prevalence of chronic disorders is notably driving the market growth. Some of the common chronic disorders include cardiac, urological, and neurovascular disorders. The rising incidence of chronic urological diseases has led to a high rate of hospitalization. People aged 40 and above are at a significantly higher risk of cardiac arrest, and the number of people having cardiac diseases has increased globally. The sales of neurovascular guidewires have also led to the overall guidewires market growth. Thus, the growing prevalence of various chronic conditions will fuel the growth of the global guidewire market during the forecast period.

The retrieval of lost guidewires is a major challenge impeding the market. The placement and movement of a guidewire have to be correct for a successful procedure. The selection of the guidewire is based on the medical condition of the patient and is recommended by a surgeon. However, during complex urological procedures, foreign objects such as guidewires can be lost. The guidewire should be retrieved immediately to avoid serious vascular and urological complications. These factors will limit the use of guidewires, which will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Guidewires market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the guidewires market are Abbott Laboratories, Amecath, AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Cryolife Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., ROCAMED, RONTIS AG, SP Group AS, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp., among others.

Guidewires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 749.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amecath, AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Cryolife Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., ROCAMED, RONTIS AG, SP Group AS, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global guidewires market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global guidewires market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Coronary guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Coronary guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coronary guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Coronary guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Coronary guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Peripheral guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Peripheral guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Peripheral guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Peripheral guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Peripheral guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Urology guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Urology guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Urology guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Urology guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Urology guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Neurovascular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Neurovascular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Neurovascular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Neurovascular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Neurovascular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Cardiac catheterization laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Cardiac catheterization laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cardiac catheterization laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Cardiac catheterization laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cardiac catheterization laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Specialty clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Specialty clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 121: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Amecath

Exhibit 125: Amecath - Overview



Exhibit 126: Amecath - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Amecath - Key offerings

12.5 AngioDynamics Inc.

Exhibit 128: AngioDynamics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: AngioDynamics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: AngioDynamics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: AngioDynamics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: AngioDynamics Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 138: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 139: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 140: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 141: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.8 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 143: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 144: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 145: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 146: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 147: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.9 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 148: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 149: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.10 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 151: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 156: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 161: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 167: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 168: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 170: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 172: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 176: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 181: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

