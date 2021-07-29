Global Guitar Market | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast Through 2024 | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The body masks market research report has been recently published by Technavio. As per this exclusive market research report, the growing popularity of music-related leisure activities will impact the market positively during the forecast period. However, long replacement cycles might hamper market growth. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the guitar market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.
Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the guitar market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the acoustic segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Celebrity endorsement is identified as the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor-Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing popularity of music-related leisure activities. However, long replacement cycles will challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the market with a 42% share in 2019.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market - Global electronic musical instruments market is segmented by product (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Music Synthesizers Market - Global music synthesizers market is segmented by distribution channel (retail stores and online), type (digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor-Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing popularity of music-related leisure activities will offer immense growth opportunities, long replacement cycles are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this guitar market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Guitar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Guitar Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Acoustic
- Electric
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Guitar Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The guitar market report covers the following areas:
- Guitar Market Size
- Guitar Market Trends
- Guitar Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies celebrity endorsements as one of the prime reasons driving the Guitar Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Guitar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist guitar market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the guitar market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the guitar market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of guitar market vendors
