Global Gynecology Partnering Directory 2019

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gynecology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gynecology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials provides the full collection of Gynecology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gynecology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gynecology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Gynecology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Gynecology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report scope



Global Gynecology Partnering 2014 to 2019 includes:

Trends in Gynecology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Gynecology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Gynecology deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 160 Gynecology deal records

The leading Gynecology deals by value since 2014

Most active Gynecology dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Adenomyosis, Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), Endometriosis, Fibroids, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Infertility, Menopause, Ovarian failure, Pelvic inflammatory disease, Polycystic ovary syndrome, Pre-menstrual syndrome, Prolapse, Amenorrhea, Dysmenorrhea, Pelvic pai, Vaginitis, plus other gynecological indications.



Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Gynecology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gynecology partnering over the years

2.3. Gynecology partnering by deal type

2.4. Gynecology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gynecology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gynecology partnering by technology type

2.7. Gynecology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Gynecology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Gynecology partnering

3.3. Gynecology partnering headline values

3.4. Gynecology deal upfront payments

3.5. Gynecology deal milestone payments

3.6. Gynecology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Gynecology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Gynecology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Gynecology

4.4. Top Gynecology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Gynecology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gynecology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Gynecology therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Gynecology deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Gynecology deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Gynecology deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Gynecology deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



