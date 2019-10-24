Global Habitat Resources Corporate Update and Response to Market Activity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Habitat Resources, Inc. (formerly known as Southwestern Medical Solutions, Inc.) (OTC: SWNM) is pleased to share the following corporate update and response about current market activity and speculation in its securities.

Global Habitat Resources, Inc. (the "Company") has recently undergone the following changes:

The Company changed its name from Southwestern Medical Solutions, Inc. to Global Habitat Resources, Inc.

Appointment and acceptance of Mr. Jeremy Davey as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Resignation of Mr. Israel Rivera from his positions as an officer and as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company.

from his positions as an officer and as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company. Resignation of Ms. Yanina Rivera from the Board.

from the Board. Appointment and acceptance of Mr. Daniel Correa , Ph.D. as Chairman of the Board and as a member of the Board.

, Ph.D. as Chairman of the Board and as a member of the Board. Appointment and acceptance of Mr. Davey as a member of the Board.

Appointment and acceptance of Ms. Tabitha Correa as a member of the Board.

as a member of the Board. The acquisition of controlling interest of the Company's shares by Dr. Correa from Mr. Rivera in a private transaction.

Disposal of the Company's prior business activity.

The authorization and implementation of the Company's new business activity under the direction of Dr. Correa and management of the Company.

The securing of financing to be used in the implementation and roll-out of the Company's new business activity.

The approval by the Company's Board and the controlling shareholder to conduct a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock to accommodate the recent financing and future business activity, working capital needs and future financings.

The approval by the Company's Board to prepare and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-1 registering the recent financing and other shares to be issued in connection with the Company's business activity.

The approval by the Company's Board to seek application with FINRA and the OTC Markets to become a fully-reporting issuer under both the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In addition to the above the Company, and management, is issuing this press release in response to inquiries raised regarding significant trading activity and resulting price increase of the Company and its common stock. The Company and its management first became aware of this on October 18, 2019. The Company is not aware of any promotional activity and or communications of any non-public information. The Company, as stated above, had a change in control, is currently implementing a new business plan, and began to conduct a capital raise through financing to assist in the implementation of its new business plan. This financing, and future financing may cause all shareholders to experience significant dilution to their ownership.

The Company has never paid, either directly or indirectly, any third-party service provider(s) to create and/or distribute any promotional or other materials recommending the purchase of the Company's publicly traded securities. It is our responsibility as a publicly-traded company with shares subject to quotation, to make full, complete, and accurate information regarding the Company and its business operations inclusive of the statement "Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our statements to the investing public. We are acutely aware of our obligation to publish reports or issue press releases if we become aware that third-parties are publishing materially false and misleading information regarding the Company.

It is important for the public to know that the Company prohibits its officers, directors, and any affiliated persons to purchase our securities prior to any major announcement due to our adherence to the Company's insider trading policy, nor can such persons disseminate material, non-public or otherwise information about the Company to anyone, other than those persons, such as attorneys and auditors, who have certain fiduciary duties to the Company and under law not to use or exploit such material, non-public information.

The following should be considered in connection with an evaluation of our business and recent market activities as described above:

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.

If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) our ability to execute the Company's business plans (ii) product demand, market, and customer acceptance of the Company's products, (iii) the Company's ability to obtain financing to expand our operations, (iv) the Company's ability to attract qualified sales representatives, (v) competition, pricing and development difficulties, (vi) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to the Company's products, (vii) the Company's ability to conduct operations if it faces product recalls, and (viii) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

