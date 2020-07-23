Global Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) Industry Forecast to 2026 Featuring Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cloudera, Datadog, Datameer, and Dell EMC Amongst Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hadoop-as-a-service Market by Deployment Type and Pure Play, Organization Size and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Hadoop-as-a-service market was valued at $ 5,279 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $74,097 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Factors such as increase in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe; rise in demand for cost-effective solutions for the management of Big Data; and wideacceptance of HaaS across different industry verticals such as IT, banking, manufacturing, and telecommunication significantly contribute toward the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service market. In addition, decline in prices of cloud-based services and surge in demand of HaaS from small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to fuel the market growth.



In addition, rise in dependency on situational awareness systems (SASs) for cybersecurity is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness about benefits of this technology are expected to impact negatively on the Hadoop-as-a-service market growth. On the contrary, ongoing partnership & funding taking place in Hadoop market and rising popularity of e-commerce are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



Depending on deployment type, the run-it-yourself (RIY) segment dominated the overall Hadoop-as-a-service market share in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to its key benefit that the user does not have to worry about the installation, configuration, and regular updating part of the software, as the model provides full-service support options. However, the pure play (PP) segment is expected to witness highest growth in the near future, owing to the fact that the service does not require hand-operated intervention to configure when the data size extents or contracts. In addition, the service provides users with non-technical interface to use HDaaS without understanding the underlying software.



The IT & telecommunication segment dominated the Hadoop-as-a-service market size in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Number of leading telecommunication organizations have opted to deploy Big Data systems to enable large-scale data analysis and processing. This has led them in handling customer issues and to achieve customer satisfaction, which, in turn, drive the adoption of Hadoop-as-a-services.



However, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Hadoop in fraud prevention and detection, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, almost 10% of the healthcare insurance payments are attributed to fraudulent claims, and worldwide this is estimated to be a multibillion dollar problem. The capability of Hadoop to store large unstructured data sets in NoSQL databases and surge in use of this data to analyze and detect patterns in the field of fraud detection boost the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service industry.



Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, Cloudera Inc., Google Inc., MapR Technologies, EMC Corporation, Mortar Data (Datadog), SAP SE, and Datameer.This study includes Hadoop-as-a-service market analysis,hadoop-as-a-service market trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.



Key Findings



By deployment type, the run-it-yourself (RIY) segment dominated the Hadoop-as-a-service market. However, the pure play (PP) segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018.

On the basis of end user, IT & telecommunication industry generated the highest revenuein 2018. However, healthcare & life sciences industry is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

Region-wise, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Case Studies

3.3.1. Pontis (Acquired by Amdocs)

3.3.2. Razorsight

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increase in Competition in the Business Environment

3.1.1.2. Extremely Low Upfront Costs Compared to On-Premises Hadoop

3.1.1.3. Increasing Adoption of HaaS by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3.1.1.4. Flexibility and Agility for Businesses Provided by HaaS

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.2.1. Low Security for Highly Confidential Data

3.1.2.2. Lack of Awareness About Benefits of this Technology

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Ongoing Partnership and Funding Taking Place in Hadoop Market

3.1.3.2. Rising Popularity of e-Commerce

3.2. Impact of Government Regulations on the Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market

3.3. Pricing Models: Hadoop-as-a-Service Market

3.3.1. Freemium

3.3.2. Pay-Per-Use

3.3.3. Subscription Based

3.4. Monetizing Model Implemented by HaaS Providers

3.4.1. Per Node Cost

3.4.2. Mapreduce Cost

3.4.3. Software Usage Per Hour

3.4.4. Data Transfer Cost

3.4.5. Storage Cost

3.4.6. Processing Cost

3.5. Evolution of Hadoop Technology



Chapter 4: Global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, by Deployment Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Run-It-Yourself (RIY)

4.3. Pure Play (PP)



Chapter 5: Global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, by Organization Size

5.1. Overview

5.2. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.3. Large Enterprises



Chapter 6: Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. BFSI

6.4. Retail & Consumer Goods

6.5. Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.6. Government & Defense

6.7. Media & Entertainment

6.8. Education

6.9. IT & Telecommunication

6.10. Others



Chapter 7: Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Top Winning Strategies

8.2. Key Player Positioning

8.3. Competitive Dashboard

8.4. Competitive Heatmap

8.5. Key Developments

8.5.1. New Product Launches

8.5.2. Partnership

8.5.3. Acquisition

8.5.4. Product Development

8.5.5. Collaboration

8.5.6. Business Expansion

8.5.7. Agreement



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. Business Performance

9.1.7. Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.2. Cloudera, Inc.

9.3. Datadog

9.4. Datameer, Inc.

9.5. Dell EMC

9.6. Google LLC

9.7. International Business Machines Corporation

9.8. MAPR Technologies, Inc.

9.9. Microsoft Corporation

9.10. SAP SE (Altiscale)



SOURCE Research and Markets

