Global Hadoop Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadoop market worldwide is projected to grow by US$512.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 61.3%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 60%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$123.7 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 67.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 58.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$80.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Cloudera, Inc.; Datameer, Inc.; FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation); Hitachi Vantara Corporation; Hortonworks, Inc.; MapR Technologies, Inc.; MarkLogic Corporation; Teradata Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hadoop Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hadoop Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hadoop Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Hardware (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: BFSI (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: BFSI (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Government Sector (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Government Sector (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: IT & ITES (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 14: IT & ITES (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Telecommunication (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Telecommunication (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Retails (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Retails (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hadoop Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 23: United States Hadoop Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Hadoop Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Hadoop Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Hadoop Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Canadian Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Canadian Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application:

2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product:

2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hadoop in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Hadoop Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 35: Chinese Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Chinese Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Chinese Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hadoop Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 39: European Hadoop Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Hadoop Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application:

2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 45: Hadoop Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019

VS 2025

Table 47: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 48: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 49: Hadoop Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: German Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019

VS 2025

Table 51: Hadoop Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 52: Hadoop Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 53: Italian Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Italian Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Italian Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Italian Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 58: United Kingdom Hadoop Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hadoop in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Hadoop Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Rest of Europe Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Hadoop Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product:

2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 69: Rest of World Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Hadoop Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Rest of World Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Rest of World Hadoop Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

