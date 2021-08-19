Global Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections 2021 Pipeline Guide and Drugs In Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections (Infectious Disease) - Drugs In Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 5, 9, 1, 9, 2 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.



The guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Report Scope:

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections (Infectious Disease)

Key Topics Covered:



Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections - Overview

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections - Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

AIM Vaccine Co Ltd

AVM Biotechnology LLC

Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd

Biken Co Ltd

Biological E Ltd

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

CanSino Biologics Inc

Changchun Heber Biotechnology Co Ltd

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hilleman Laboratories Pvt Ltd

KM Biologics Co Ltd

Liaoning Cheng Da Biotechnology Co Ltd

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt Ltd

Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Orlance Inc

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd

Shantha Biotechnics Pvt Ltd

Suzhou Weichao Biotechnology Co Ltd

Tuck-More Biotechnology Co Ltd

Vaxxilon AG

Wellstat Vaccines LLC

Yisheng Biopharma Co Ltd

Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections - Drug Profiles

(diphtheria + Haemophilus influenza [serotype B] + hepatitis B + pertussis (acellular,adsorbed) + rotavirus + tetanus) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + Haemophilus influenza [serotype B] + hepatitis B + pertussis + tetanus) (pentavalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + haemophilus influenza [serotype B] + meningococcal + pertussis (acellular) + tetanus) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + Haemophilus influenza [serotype B] + pertussis (acellular) + polio + tetanus) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + haemophilus influenza [serotype B] + pertussis (acellular) + poliomyelitis + tetanus) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + Haemophilus influenza [serotype B] + pertussis (acellular) + tetanus) (tetravalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + Haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + hepatitis B + meningococcal [serotype C] + pertussis (whole cell) + poliomyelitis + tetanus) (heptavalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + hepatitis B + pertussis (whole cell) + poliomyelitis + tetanus) (hexavalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + hepatitis B + pertussis (whole cell) + poliomyelitis + tetanus) (hexavalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + hepatitis B + pertussis (whole cell) + tetanus) (pentavalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + Haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + pertussis (acellular) + tetanus) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + Haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + pertussis (whole cell) + polio + tetanus)(pentavalent) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + pertussis (whole cell) + tetanus) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + tetanus + pertussis (acellular) + haemophilus influenzae [serotype B]) vaccine - Drug Profile

(diphtheria + tetanus + pertussis + poliomyelitis + haemophilus influenzae [serotype B]) vaccine - Drug Profile

(Haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] + meningococcal [serotypes A, C]) vaccine - Drug Profile

(Haemophilus influenzae B + Neisseria meningitidis [serotypes A, C, Y, W135]) vaccine - Drug Profile

(meningococcal [4-valent] + hemophilus influenzae [serotype B]) vaccine - Drug Profile

BK-1310 - Drug Profile

dexamethasone sodium phosphate - Drug Profile

haemophilus influenza B vaccine - Drug Profile

haemophilus influenzae [serotype B] vaccine - Drug Profile

Haemophilus influenzae B vaccine - Drug Profile

influenza vaccine - Drug Profile

KD-370 - Drug Profile

LT-Hib - Drug Profile

Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections - Dormant Projects

Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections - Discontinued Products

Haemophilus influenzae Type B Infections - Product Development Milestones

Featured News & Press Releases

