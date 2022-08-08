Global Hair Care Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% by 2026, Growing Adoption of Home Salon Services is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

Hair Care Market Report: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, influence through social media and blogging & increase in demand for male grooming products are the major factors propelling the market growth.

The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, influence through social media and blogging & increase in demand for male grooming products are the major factors propelling the market growth. Challenges - The factors such as adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products, growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions & competition from local and unorganized players will hamper the market growth.

The factors such as adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products, growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions & competition from local and unorganized players will hamper the market growth.

Hair Care Market Report: Segmentation Analysis

The hair care market report is segmented by product (shampoo, hair color, conditioner, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Product Landscape

The hair care market share growth in the shampoo segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. This market has attained maturity in developed countries such as the US, Japan , the UK, and Germany . However, Brazil , China , and India are the three major target markets for shampoo marketers

, the UK, and . However, , , and are the three major target markets for shampoo marketers The use of shampoo has been growing in the market, owing to the launch of innovative products that cater specifically to the requirements of customers in the region.

Geography Landscape

33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hair care in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions.

and are the key markets for hair care in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The rising disposable income and household final consumption expenditure per capita among the consumers will facilitate the hair care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Hair Care Market Report: Vendor Analysis

The hair care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as continuous R&D to compete in the market.

American Crew

Amway Corp.

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Chatters Ltd. Partnership

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Coty Inc.

Emami Ltd.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hanz de Fuko LLC

Henkel AG and Co.KGaA

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Jack Black L.L.C .

. John Paul Mitchell Systems

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

NATULIQUE Ltd.

Natura and CO Holding S.A.

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Truefitt and Hill

Aveda Corp

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Hair Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American crew, Amway Corp., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Jack Black L.L.C., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura and CO Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Procter and Gamble Co., Truefitt and Hill, and Aveda Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

