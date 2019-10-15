Global Hair Care Products Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Care Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Shampoo, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$65.7 Billion by the year 2025, Shampoo will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$783.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$622.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Shampoo will reach a market size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Kao Corporation; L'Oreal SA; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Unilever PLC
