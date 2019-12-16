Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Forecast 2020-2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for halal food & beverage is projected to grow, registering a CAGR of 6.05% during the estimated period, 2020-2028. The surging Muslim population, and the increasing awareness among the non-Muslim population regarding halal foods, are the dominant factors propelling market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The food products that are in accordance with the Islamic Sharia Law are classified as halal foods.There has been an increasing preference for organic and natural food and beverage products across the globe.



This factor represents a strong market for halal food products, alongside.The graph of the Muslim population is increasing globally.



This is set to have a huge impact on the halal food industry during the estimated period.

Further, the food companies are focusing on product innovations to meet consumer demands, along with introducing varied halal food products.One of the important factors that drive the global market is the health benefits of halal-certified foods.



The increasing standardization with regard to halal certification, is set to result in increased market growth opportunities.Halal food is gaining popularity and trust across the world.



However, several issues like inappropriate hygienic practices, poorly maintained production & processing facilities, and the expiring halal certifications, weakens the trust if the consumers. This results in restricted market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market is analyzed geographically through the segmentation that includes the market regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The market region of Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR in terms of revenue.



Also, as of 2019, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in terms of market share. The rising awareness regarding the beneficiary qualities of halal food is one of the primary factors steering the growth of the market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The lucrative market growth opportunities are estimated to augment revenues of the market.Crescent Foods, Nestle, QL Foods SDN.



BHD, Al Islami Foods., Cargill Inc., are among the prominent companies in the market.



