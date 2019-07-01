Global Halal Food Market Outlook to 2024 by Product, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.6 Trillion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2.9 Trillion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 11% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global halal food market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



The growth of the global halal food market is being primarily driven by health benefits offered by halal food items which is continuously influencing the eating patterns of people. This has resulted in an increase in the consumption and acceptance of halal food among non-Islamic communities.



Moreover, food producers have been offering a wide variety of halal food to consumers which has been positively stimulating the growth of the market. The consumption of such food items is also increasing due to a surge in the Muslim population worldwide. This, in turn, has significantly bolstered the growth of the market.



Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia-Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Al Islami Foods, BRF, Nestle, QL Foods, Saffron Road Food, Dagang Halal, Janan Meat, Kawan Foods, Cargill, Al-Falah Halal Foods, Prima Agri-Products, Tahira Food, etc.



Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Halal Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Suppliers

5.9.3 Food Processors

5.9.4 Distributors

5.9.5 Retailers

5.9.6 Exporters

5.9.7 End-Users

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

6.2 Fruits & Vegetables

6.3 Dairy Products

6.4 Cereals & Grains

6.5 Oil, Fats & Waxes

6.6 Confectionery

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Traditional Retailers

7.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.3 Online

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 Middle East & Africa

8.3 Europe

8.4 North America

8.5 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Al Islami Foods

9.3.2 QL Foods

9.3.3 Saffron Road Food

9.3.4 Dagang Halal

9.3.5 Janan Meat

9.3.6 Kawan Foods

9.3.7 Cargill

9.3.8 Prima Agri-Products

9.3.9 Nestle

9.3.10 BRF

9.3.11 Al-Falah Halal Foods

9.3.12 Tahira Food



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuuya

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

